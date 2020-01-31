Kobe Bryant's Coach Praises Vince Carter To Motivate Lakers Legend In Throwback Video

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others lost their lives to a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday in California. Along with the world pouring in support and love for Kobe Bryant's family, thousands have recounted memories about the Lakers legend. Similarly, a video of Kobe Bryant interview was shared, where he is talking about his high school coach motivating him by talking about Vince Carter.

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant's high school coach praised Vince Carter to motivate the Lakers legend

Kobe's high school coach told him before a playoff game that a high school player in Florida named Vince Carter, led his school to the state championship with a broken arm to try and motivate him.



(🎥: IG/djwolvie) pic.twitter.com/yirkNMyZjK — theScore (@theScore) January 30, 2020

In a video, Kobe Bryant directly talks to his high school coach and asks him about Vince Carter. Kobe Bryant then continues to share the story about how his coach talked about Vince Carter and how he once led his school to a high school state championship with a broken arm. Though Kobe Bryant admitted that it 'pissed him off' when he praised Vince Carter, it did work in his favour.

In 1995, Vince Carter led his high school to a Florida state championship even though he had wrist and ankle injuries. Kobe Bryant's coach Gregg Downer used that incident to call Carter better than Bryant. According to interviews Bryant gave much later in his career, he said that Carter motivated him to lead his team to the first Pennsylvania state title in more than 50 years. Due to that, Bryant always played harder while facing Carter in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant death: Vince Carter remembers his time with the legend

“I’ve known Kobe since he was 15 years old and I was 16, playing AAU basketball.”



- @mrvincecarter15 talks about his relationship with Kobe Bryant over the years. pic.twitter.com/tWUD0xzNQ1 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 27, 2020

