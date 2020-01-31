Union Budget
Kobe Bryant's Coach Praises Vince Carter To Motivate Lakers Legend In Throwback Video

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant's high school coach Gregg Downer used to mention Vince Carter and try to motivate the Black Mamba and improve his game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others lost their lives to a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday in California. Along with the world pouring in support and love for Kobe Bryant's family, thousands have recounted memories about the Lakers legend. Similarly, a video of Kobe Bryant interview was shared, where he is talking about his high school coach motivating him by talking about Vince Carter.

Also read | 'Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death an amputation of my soul': Lakers executive Rob Pelinka

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant's high school coach praised Vince Carter to motivate the Lakers legend

In a video, Kobe Bryant directly talks to his high school coach and asks him about Vince Carter. Kobe Bryant then continues to share the story about how his coach talked about Vince Carter and how he once led his school to a high school state championship with a broken arm. Though Kobe Bryant admitted that it 'pissed him off' when he praised Vince Carter, it did work in his favour. 

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: NBA legend's former classmate shares fond high school memories

In 1995, Vince Carter led his high school to a Florida state championship even though he had wrist and ankle injuries. Kobe Bryant's coach Gregg Downer used that incident to call Carter better than Bryant. According to interviews Bryant gave much later in his career, he said that Carter motivated him to lead his team to the first Pennsylvania state title in more than 50 years. Due to that, Bryant always played harder while facing Carter in the NBA. 

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa 'struggling to keep it together' in aftermath of legend and Gianna's death

Kobe Bryant death: Vince Carter remembers his time with the legend

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: He and wife Vanessa agreed to never fly together on their private helicopter

Published:
COMMENT
