Lamar Odom Confesses Troubles Of Sexual Past, Admits Having Affairs With Over 2000 Women

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom shed light on his failed marriage with Khloe Kardashian, his sexual past and his battle with drug addiction in his book, Darkness to Light. Along with Lamar Odom cheating on Khloe Kardashian during their marriage, the former Lakers star admitted to being addicted to drugs and recalled the time he nearly died in a brothel in 2015. The 'Lamar Odom sex addict' news sent the media into a frenzy when the 40-year-old confessed to sleeping with over 2,000 women, unable to remember the names of the women he encountered.

Lamar Odom Khloe Kardashian marriage: Lamar Odom cheating on Khole

The 'Lamar Odom Khloe Kardashian wedding' took place in September 2009. In his book, Darkness to Light, the former NBA star revealed how Lamar Odom cheating on Khloe led to their divorce in 2016. The 'Lamar Odom sex addict' rumours were confirmed by the former Lakers forward himself in his book which was released on May 28, 2019. Following his split from Khloe, Odom admitted to feeling guilty for cheating on his ex-wife labelling the infidelity as a 'sick sin'.

When we fall to the bottom of the hole that we’ve spent our lives digging, we will find that God was there waiting for us long before we showed up. And in one hand He’s holding all of the shovels that we used to dig it, and in the other He’s got a ladder. Pick wisely ✊🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/XlVhSPfPH3 — LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) August 22, 2019

Lamar Odom cheating on Khloe: Lamar Odom sex addict

Odom revealed how he bedded more than 2,000 women but failed to remember the names of his sexual partners. Lamar believes that he was around 14 when he lost his virginity but draws a blank on the encounter. Although Lamar Odom recites that it wasn't a 'big deal' to sleep with multiple women, most of his encounters were just a one-time affair as he paid for the activity. While admitting to being a sex addict, the Olympic Bronze medalist also revealed how he would spend over $2,000 a night just to be around a woman even though some of them were not sex workers.

Lamar Odom cheating: Lamar Odom drug addiction

While opening up on the depths of his dark past, Lamar Odom also recalled battling drug addiction. Darkness to Light shed light upon an incident when Odom nearly overdosed on cocaine in 2015. At the time, Odom was in a brothel and stated that the drug 'boosted his performance in bed'. Although Lamar explains that he remains a sex addict, he no longer indulges in substance abuse.

