Dennis Rodman Missed Practice During 1998 NBA Finals To Wrestle With Hulk Hogan

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has been one of the key highlights in Michael Jordan's documentary as The Last Dance perfectly provided a sound mix of Dennis Rodman's on-court brilliance and his several off-court antics. The final episode of The Last Dance provided another insight into Rodman's notorious nature after it was revealed the Bulls star missed practice during the 1998 NBA Finals in order to make an appearance on WCW.

Dennis Rodman would miss practice to appear on WCW Nitro! 😲



Get the story on @dennisrodman's time with WCW on @WWENetwork!#WWEUntold: Rodzilla Runs Wild streaming anytime on-demand:https://t.co/212pg6NiUO pic.twitter.com/xjEPLYsEu4 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 18, 2020

Also Read | Dennis Rodman Once Put On A Wedding Dress And Claimed He Married Himself In 1996

Dennis Rodman nWo: Rodman misses practice

During the 1998 NBA Finals between Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz, Dennis Rodman missed practice the day after Game 3 in order to fly to Michigan for a taping of WCW Nitro with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Rodman was involved in a kayfabe rivalry with NBA legend Karl Malone who was also made regular appearances in WCW during the segment. The Mailman and Rodman clashed in the 1998 Finals and a month later faced each other in a tag-team match at WCW's Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in July 1998.

Revolving around Rodman's antics as he juggled his NBA duties alongside his commitments to WCW, Rodman explained his actions in the final episode of the series. "I wasn't trying to do anything," Rodman explained his WCW appearance during the 1998 Finals. "I was just trying to play basketball, party, da, da, da, da. F*** all the girls. Just be me. Dennis s**t, you know."

Rodman's ex-girlfriend also appeared in the last episode where she explained, the Bulls star "took a detour" to cut a promo on Karl Malone. Rodman even beat up Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) with a steel chair. Rodman snuck out from a practice session before Game 4 through the back door to avoid his media duties. "I think Phil (Jackson) realised that I needed to always do me, just go do what I do. They’re gonna get 100% when I’m on the court," Rodman added.

Also Read | Why Was Dennis Rodman Called The Worm? The Story Behind Rodman's Bizarre Nickname

Dennis Rodman WCW business: Rodman misses practice

Dennis Rodman skipped a media session the day before Game 4 of the 98 NBA Finals and was fined $20,000.



He instead was paid $250,000, plus use of a private jet, to appear at a WCW show.



When he returned, his teammate Ron Harper said "I think that makes him a good businessman." pic.twitter.com/fK1hxZaQcH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 18, 2020

The Dennis Rodman WCW stint did not end up costing the Bulls as they won the 1998 Finals beating the Jazz 4-2. Despite his off-court controversies, Dennis Rodman established himself as one the best defensive players in the league. During the Finals series against the Jazz, Rodman registered a team-high 50 rebounds across six games. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year was influential alongside Michael Jordan and co as the Bulls won their second three-peat in 1998.

Also Read | Dennis Rodman's Infamous 1997 Kick To Cameraman Cost Him More Than $1 Million

Dennis Rodman WCW: Dennis Rodman nWo member, teaming up with Hulk Hogan

Also Read | Dennis Rodman's Father Had 29 Children With 16 Mothers And Met NBA Star Only Once: Report