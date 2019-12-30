Luka Doncic Goes Past Michael Jordan As Youngest With Multiple 30-15 Games In One Season

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic once again broke a record by Michael Jordan and became the youngest player to post the multiple of 30 points and 15 assists throughout an NBA season. Jordan previously held this record during the 1984-85 season. Doncic broke the record during the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST). Mavericks defeated the Warriors 141-121. Doncic finished the game with 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. He was sidelined for four games this month due to an ankle sprain, yet has achieved this record.

NBA 2019-20: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic surpasses Michael Jordan

At age 20, @luka7doncic is the youngest player in @NBAHistory to record multiple 30-PT, 15-AST games in a season... the previous youngest was Michael Jordan in 1984-85.



Relive those performances before the @dallasmavs visit Lakers tonight at 9:30pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/SGObEgh9i7 — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

Luka Doncic has his 2nd career 30-point triple-double through 3 quarters.



Only 2 players have had 30-point triple-doubles through the first 3 quarters of a game over the last 20 seasons. James Harden and Doncic have 2 each. pic.twitter.com/iI9OKg5xLy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2019

Earlier this month, Doncic broke Michael Jordan's record of scoring at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists during consecutive games. Jordan himself has praised Luka Doncic, calling him a 'phenomenal player' at a very young age. Doncic is currently averaging at 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc. Doncic and the Mavericks last played the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). He finished the game with 19 points after being injured at half-time.

