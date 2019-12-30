The Debate
Luka Doncic Goes Past Michael Jordan As Youngest With Multiple 30-15 Games In One Season

Basketball News

NBA: Dallas Mavericks' rookie Luka Doncic once again suprasses NBA legend Michael Jordan by becoming the youngest player to post 30-15 games in 1 season.

Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic once again broke a record by Michael Jordan and became the youngest player to post the multiple of 30 points and 15 assists throughout an NBA season. Jordan previously held this record during the 1984-85 season. Doncic broke the record during the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST). Mavericks defeated the Warriors 141-121. Doncic finished the game with 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. He was sidelined for four games this month due to an ankle sprain, yet has achieved this record.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic is a phenomenal player, claims NBA legend Michael Jordan

NBA 2019-20: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic surpasses Michael Jordan

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Mavericks' Luka Doncic equalls Michael Jordan's streak, sets NBA record with massive 20-5-5 show

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic shuts down Michael Jordan comparisons; believes NBA legend is 'one of a kind'

Earlier this month, Doncic broke Michael Jordan's record of scoring at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists during consecutive games. Jordan himself has praised Luka Doncic, calling him a 'phenomenal player' at a very young age. Doncic is currently averaging at 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc. Doncic and the Mavericks last played the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). He finished the game with 19 points after being injured at half-time.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic net worth, salary and the NBA star's mega deal with Michael Jordan Brand

 

