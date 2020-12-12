LaMelo Ball Calls Himself "smarter" Than Spending His $35.1M Contract Money On Grills

Days before the NBA preseason games began, 2020 NBA Draft's No.3 pick LaMelo Ball was seen showing off his new custom made diamond grills. The Charlotte Hornets rookie was trolled on the internet, where people wondered if NBA players are indeed overpaid. Ball, however, responded to those comments, assuring everyone that he has not spent his NBA contract money on diamond grills.

LaMelo Ball grills are not bought by his NBA money, star assures

The video shared by the jewellers was short and has the Hornets rookie show off his new teeth. Almost all fans remained confused over the new upgrade, wondering why he would spend his money on teeth accessories. "Just what I thought, this dude is locked in and focused," one fan said sarcastically, while another added that the look is anything but hot. Ball has assured everyone that what they thought is not the case.

“I'm smarter than that, man," Ball said, stating that he is not using his NBA money. While he has his NBA contract, the 19-year-old also signed a deal with Puma – which is said to be worth $100 million. However, Ball currently has access to the company private jet. He also played for the Illawarra Hawks for the Australian NBL, and was said to be earning more than most colleagues.

LaMelo Ball contract

Per reports, Ball has signed a contract worth approximately $35.6 million with the Charlotte Hornets for four years. However, Spotrac states that only $16,071,720 of the contact is guaranteed. His annual salary will be $8,035,860.

Ball has apparently impressed everyone during the training, and might be on the Hornet's starting lineup. While head coach James Borrego did not focus on the starting lineup, he is definitely impressed with the young star. "I don’t anticipate him seeing anything he hasn’t seen before," confident that Ball is ready for his NBA run.

