NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball And Lonzo Ball Become First Brothers To Be Picked In Top 5

The NBA Draft 2020 garnered much excitement among fans and basketball pundits alike, as teams made their picks ahead of the new season. From Sheck Wes’ shock inclusion to Anthony Edwards being the first pick, the NBA Draft 2020 continued to make headlines. The Draft also saw a piece of history being made after LaMelo Ball was selected as the No. 3 pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

LaMelo Ball Hornets' pick during NBA Draft 2020

OFFICIAL: The Hornets have selected @MELOD1P with the No. 3 pick!!!



WELCOME TO BUZZ CITY LAMELO!!! pic.twitter.com/ODGLK87BJf — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 19, 2020

LaMelo Ball, 19, was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets as the overall No 3 pick in the draft this week. The point guard is set to make his mark in the NBA after spending the 2019-20 season with the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL Australia League. Despite seeing his season cut short due to a bruised foot, LaMelo Ball had a great season, with his performances earning him the NBL Rookie of the Year accolade. The youngster ended the campaign averaging 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 12 games.

LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball make history after former’s NBA Draft 2020 pick

After LaMelo Ball was picked up by the Hornets, it was pointed out how the youngster along with his brother Lonzo Ball became the first set of brothers to be selected in the top 5 in an NBA Draft. Lonzo Ball had spent a year with UCLA before being drafted by the Lakers in 2017. Notably, Lonzo Ball was the No. 2 overall pick at that time.

Lonzo Ball subsequently spent two years playing for Los Angeles, before being sent to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade. His first year with New Orleans saw him average 11.8 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. The achievement by the brothers bettered the previous instance of two brothers shining during an NBA Draft.

Interestingly, the only other time two brothers were picked in the top 10 of the Draft were Eugene Short, who was ninth overall in 1975, and his brother Purvis, who was picked fifth overall in 1978.

Fans praise LaVar Ball's sons for iconic achievement

Lavar Ball is about to be 2/3 in making top NBA draft picks... 3/3 in making millionaires... and kept the family tight knit.... i dont want to hear anyone ever question his parenting..... — Options Gang Karl 💰 (@_TheCivilRight) November 18, 2020

"If you’re in this profession, you got all this fame and notoriety -- how are you going to meet a good girl? You’re not. So, I hate to tell you but you’re going to meet a h*e. Just how it goes, son."



- LaVar Ball’s message to LaMelo

(h/t @BroBible ) pic.twitter.com/TRSGctJoHN — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 18, 2020

After LaMelo and Lonzo Ball made history, many fans took to social media to praise the youngsters. Several fans already started debating about which of the brothers is a better player, while others expressed their excitement at seeing LaMelo Ball picked by the Hornets. Fans and multiple publications also paid a tribute to LaVar Ball, praising the former football player’s parenting and dedication after seeing his sons make NBA history.

