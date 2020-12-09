LaMelo Ball Gets Custom Diamond Grills, NBA Fans Remain Confused Over Purchase

The Charlotte Hornets have signed LaMelo Ball to a rookie contract, who is ready to debut in the NBA. Fans had been waiting forward for Ball's debut since his time with the Illawarra Hawks in Australia, deeming him one of the top prospects of 2020. However, the 19-year-old recently got customised grills for his teeth, which had fans questioning his purchase.

LaMelo Ball grill gets a confused reaction from fans

LaMelo's new custom grill 💎🔥



(via apjeweler_/Instagram)

The video shared by the jewellers is short and has Hornets rookie show off his new tweet. Almost all fans remained confused over the whole thing, wondering why he would spend his money on teeth accessories. "Just what I thought, this dude is locked in and focused," one fan said sarcastically, while another added that the look is anything but hot. One fan remained unconvinced, wondering how overpaid some athletes are to be able to look at this as a reasonable purchase.

Lamelo spending all his VC on accessories😂💀.



Carry on...

That's anything but 🔥

Just what I thought, this dude is locked in and focused.

Man I wish I was rich and was able to buy useless 💩

Athletes are overpaid

What is LaMelo Ball signing bonus?

Ball, a favourite to win the Rookie Of The Year award, has signed his rookie contract with the Hornets. Per Spotrac, the two-year contract is worth $16,071,720 and will earn him an annual average salary of $8,035,860. As of now, no bonus has been reported.

Sources are saying LaMelo Ball has been impressing coaches in scrimmages and could clinch a spot on the starting lineup! pic.twitter.com/s4lDfAIueO — Lameloelite (@lameloelite) December 7, 2020

LaMelo Ball jersey number

Ball will begin his NBA journey by wearing No.2. While he apparently wanted the No. 1 jersey, he opted for No. 2 as Malik Monk currently plays in the former jersey number. Larry Johnson, Dale Ellis and Shaun Livingston are other players who wore the No.2 jersey while with the Hornets.

The Hornets will start their season with a game against Cleveland Cavaliers on December 23 (December 24 IST).

(Image credits: LaMelo Ball Instagram)