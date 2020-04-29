LaMelo Ball Declares For 2020 NBA Draft After One Season With Illawarra Hawks: Reports

LaMelo Ball is seemingly on his way to joining his brother Lonzo Ball in the NBA. LaMelo Ball has reportedly declared for the 2020 NBA Draft after just one season in the Australian NBL. The Athletic broke the news on Tuesday stating the 18-year-old was included in the list of prospects declaring early for the 2020 draft.

Sources: Potential top pick LaMelo Ball has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball was under “professional” category of early-entry candidates distributed to teams Tuesday night. Virtual pre-draft process can now begin with teams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020

Also Read | How Much Did LaMelo Ball Make In NBL? LaMelo Ball Stats, Net Worth, Investments

LaMelo Ball is one of the many prospects out of the United States who ditched college basketball in favour of continuing their development in a professional league. The Chino Hills High School basketball star played in Lithuania for Prienai before playing in the JBA (Junior Basketball Association) for Los Angeles Ballers. He then moved to Australia to play for the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL.

Also Read | LaMelo Ball Stats: LaMelo Ball's Bid To Buy Illawarra Hawks Not A Done Deal

Last season, LaMelo Ball was one of the key players for the Illawarra Hawks, who finished bottom in the league with a dismal 5-23 (win-loss) record. Despite his side struggling in the league, Ball was one of the standout players for his side. He finished the season with an average of 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals but had a poor 37.5 percent shot conversion from the field. He led the Hawks in rebounds and assists last season. His stellar showing was recognised by the league as he won the NBL Rookie of the Year award.

LaMelo Ball draft pick projection for 2020 NBA Draft

After finishing his season in Australia on a high, it was expected that LaMelo Ball would declare for the 2020 NBA Draft in order to find success in basketball's most recognised league. Experts predicted LaMelo Ball would be a top prospect heading into the draft and would be on the radar of several NBA sides. Despite being considered an average shooter, Ball has impressed with his playmaking skills, which is considered his top attribute. Multiple publications in the US project LaMelo Ball to be a top-three overall pick in the draft.

Also Read | Lonzo Ball And His Brothers LaMelo, LiAngelo To Sign With Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports, LaMelo Ball Stats

When is NBA draft 2020?

Golden State Warriors, who had the worst record in the league (15-50) at the time of its suspension is most likely to be handed the No.1 draft pick. Cleveland Cavaliers are the bottom side in the Eastern Conference with a 19-46 record. Hawks (20-47) and Timberwolves (19-45), are other teams who could benefit from a player like LaMelo ball. The 2020 draft is currently scheduled to take place on June 25th, 2020. However, the draft could possibly be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | LaMelo Ball Buys Team: Ball In 'Advanced Talks' To Acquire Former NBL Side Illawarra Hawks, LaMelo Ball Stats