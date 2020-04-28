Lonzo Ball And His Brothers LaMelo, LiAngelo To Sign With Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball have reportedly decided to sign with Roc Nation Sports. First reported by ESPN, LaMelo Ball's manager Jermaine Jackson announced the news on Monday (Tuesday IST). Created by Jay-Z, the Roc Nation brand currently represents several NBA players like Kyrie Irving, Markelle Fultz and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball will be signing with Roc Nation

Jermaine Jackosn announced the decision while stating that Raymond Brothers will be overseeing all three of the brothers. He added that it was a family decision and 'this' is now an extended family for them. The brothers have 'put together' a game plan with Jay-Z, which according to Jackson, will change the game of basketball. Jackson added that the three of them and Roc Nation will be creating something completely new.

Jackson gave more details about the deal, adding that they chose Roc Nation after talking to several agents. The family "felt good vibes" with Jay-Z's company. Jackson has known Jay-z since he started playing for the Knicks, and added that this deal is what the brothers wanted. Jay-Z, as per Jackson, has power and global reach.

Throughout his career, Lonzo Ball was first represented by Harrison Gaines before he signed with Creative Artists Agency last April. Lonzo was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017 and played two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to New Orleans Pelicans. Before the league was suspended, he was averaging a career-high 12.4 points, 7 assists and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from the three-point range. LaMelo Ball, on the other hand, is currently a top prospect for the upcoming NBA Draft. He last played 12 games in the Australian National Basketball League where he averaged 17 points per game. LiAngelo Ball is currently playing for the NBA's G League team Oklahoma City Blue.

