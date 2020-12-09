Rockets Fan Comically Attempts To Confront James Harden About His Stay In Houston: WATCH

Houston Rockets fans are desperate to know if James Harden will stay with the team or move on to another title contender. With the season fast approaching, there is no confirmation about a deal, either with the Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets. A Houston Rockets fan chose to find out himself, stopping to ask about the move himself.

Is James Harden staying in Houston? Rockets fan asks the star guard himself

Houston fan pulls up on Harden to find out his future plans...pic.twitter.com/OB1S9Ag9PV — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) December 9, 2020

In a video shared online, a fan sits in his car while recording Harden – who seems to be having a phone conversation. The fan asks Harden about if he is going to stay in Houston, to which he receives no response. While the All-Star guard did notice the fan, he continued with his phone call. The fan was asked to leave after some time. Though some fans found the video funny, most thought one needs to stop thinking actions like these are okay to carry out.

Harden COVID-19 test

James Harden has arrived in Houston and tested in accordance with the NBA's protocol today, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

Harden is finally back with the Rockets. The guard reported to training camp on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), and took his test at the Toyota Center. "That's pretty much all I know," Silas said, adding that Harden getting tested is good for everyone. To play with the team, Harden needs to test negative for two days. Previously, the 31-year-old has been criticized for missing practice, after which he was apparently spotted at a strip club.

James Harden to 76ers?

Teams would be reluctant to give up the assets required to get a player of Harden’s caliber without confidence that he would be willing to remain long-term. Few contenders have ability to furnish Houston with the combination of assets that it’s seeking to consider dealing Harden. https://t.co/VQlSZCrUAa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

While no trade is confirmed, Harden is looking for a way out of Houston. While he aimed to play with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at Brooklyn, he is currently hoping for a 76ers trade. However, the team is not ready to break up the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons duo. Reports also add that while they are looking for a deal, the Rockets are not in a hurry to trade Harden.

(Image credits: James Harden Instagram)