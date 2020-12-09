DeMar DeRozan, NBA Fans Outraged Over Being Ranked Below Tyler Herro, Michael Porter Jr.

This week, NBA Twitter had to debate over two players they never thought they would have to compare – DeMar DeRozan and Tyler Herro. ESPN released their list and ranked NBA players, which placed DeRozan below Tyler Herro, Michael Porter Jr and Lonzo Ball. While DeRozan did not help the San Antonio Spurs reach the playoffs as intended, he still performed 22.1 PPG average, which had fans believe that the guard has been disrespected.

DeMar DeRozan upset over being ranked 82nd on ESPN top 100 NBA list

In 2018, DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard. Though he performed well with the team, they failed to complete a deep playoff run as they expected to. This year, the Spurs missed the postseason for the first time since 1997. However, DeRozan is still considered one of the league's most efficient guards, which is why his ranking did not sit well with NBA fans.

DeMar DeRozan stats

He scored 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the field and 84.5% from the free-throw line. Along with fans, DeRozan himself seemed upset with the list, directing calling out ESPN on Twitter. Many even agreed that while DeRozan might not have met everyone's expectations, he is certainly not bad enough to be ranked as low as 82.

DeMar DeRozan last season:



22.1 PPG

5.5 RPG

5.6 APG

53% FG (career-high)

85% FT (tied career-high)



ESPN ranking 81 NBA players ahead of him just doesn’t sit right with me. pic.twitter.com/cSgnuS5uS9 — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) December 9, 2020

Tyler Herro stats

Michael Porter Jr. (No. 51) and Tyler Herro (No. 59) are ranked above DeMar DeRozan (No. 82) on ESPN’s Top 100 List. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/EUnMUGoCfM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 8, 2020

Many fans seemed particularly upset over Tyler Herro's ranking (59), not believing his one rookie season was better that DeRozan's career. "How the hell is Tyler Herro over John Wall and Demar Derozan had had an overrated rookie season," one fan wrote, adding a facepalm emoji at the end. Some Herro fans defended him, pointing out all the records he broke, helping Jimmy Butler lead the team to the finals.

Michael Porter Jr stats

Apart from Herro, fans were also confused over DeRozan being ranked below Michael Porter Jr, who was placed above Herro at 51. The Denver Nuggets rookie averaged 9.3 points this season, and proved efficient at the bubble, where the Nuggets faced the LA Lakers at the Western Conference Finals.

Fans outraged over Tyler Herro, MPJ being ranked over DeRozan

ESPN is saying Tyler Herro is a better basketball player than Demar Derozan, D’Angelo Russell and Buddy Hield. pic.twitter.com/eyJSkGwmEI — Colb (@___Colb___) December 8, 2020

actual Tyler Herro vs. the Media's Tyler Herro: pic.twitter.com/KtcygKIc01 — brad wanamaker stan (@wanamaker_stan) December 8, 2020

DeMar DeRozan in January 2020



26.9 PTS

6.6 REB

5.7 AST

1 STL

56.1 FG%

90.1 FT%

66 TS%



ESPN ranked Tyler Herro ahead of this guy😭 pic.twitter.com/WRjqtHXibR — OVO ⁶𓅓🍁 (@ovopowell) December 8, 2020

JOHN WALL, DEMAR DEROZAN, and BLAKE GRIFFIN are behind LONZO BALL and TYLER HERRO? https://t.co/iIIvqZOwjg pic.twitter.com/BFvBw8hE8C — JO (@joseph_armen) December 8, 2020

ESPN put MAGA Porter Jr and Tyler Herro over DEMAR DEROZAN LMFAOOO, I'm so tired of the disrespect. — Nahiyan (@NahiDaGawd) December 8, 2020

How the hell is Tyler Herro over John Wall and Demar Derozan had had a overrated rookie season 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/muOfC1aDyR — ToxicFoy (@trickshotking6) December 8, 2020

(Image credits: NBA stats Twitter)