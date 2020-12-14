LaMelo Ball's Ex-girlfriend Ashley Alvano Now Dating Wizards Forward Rui Hachimura?

LaMelo Ball, this year's No.3 pick at the NBA Draft, has been in the spotlight for his personal and professional life. Since Ball had one of the NBA's top prospects this season, his personal life has been discussed just as much. Recently, Ball's ex-girlfriend Ashley Alvano made the news for apparently hanging out with Washington Wizard forward Rui Hachimura.

LaMelo Ball ex-girlfriend is dating Rui Hachimura?

As per a recent video shared, Ashley Alvano is seen with Hachimaru. While nothing has been confirmed, reports add that both might be dating. In a video posted on Instagram, Alvano is filming herself and a friend in a mirror, while Hachimura is seen grooving in the background. Most fans refuted the claims, adding that women in the video were clout chasers.

Ball, 19, dated Alvano when he was in high school. Their relationship ended in 2019, while no reasons were revealed. Now, Ball has been drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, awaiting his NBA debut. Hachimura, on the other hand, was the Round 1 No. 9 pick by the Wizards last year, averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the 2019-20 season.

Is LaMelo Ball dating now?

While Ball is yet to comment on his dating life publically, he is apparently single as the 2020-21 season is about to begin. “You’re never going to meet a nice woman, especially in basketball,” LaVar Ball had said, which was considered a reason for the youngest Ball for not dating anyone. However, LaMelo Ball has also been linked to Instagram model Nikia some time ago. Though there was no public interaction, them following each other had been enough to gain attention.

This weekend, LaMelo Ball made his highly-anticipated debut for the Charlotte Hornets. While the young star went scoreless, he impressed with his 16-minute play. Ball scored 10 rebounds and 4 assists, though he missed all of five field goals of his. The Raptors won 111-100. With a game scheduled for Monday (Tuesday IST), Ball might be given more time on the court, with more opportunity to score.

LaMelo Ball looked like the perfect player for the Warriors last night. — trevor trout (@totaltroutmove) December 13, 2020

