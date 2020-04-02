Warriors Not Interested In LaMelo Ball Or James Wiseman, Likely To Chose Anthony Edwards

The last time the Golden State Warriors chose a No. 1 overall draft pick was in 1995. If the Warriors end up with the No. 1 pick this year, reports indicate they might consider trading it. However, if they cannot finalize a good trade, the team is most likely to select Anthony Edwards, the 18-year-old star guard from Georgia who recently declared for the 2020 NBA draft.

Anthony Edwards scored 19.1 points per game during his freshman year at the University of Georgia, while shooting 40% from the field. Reports suggest that Edwards will have a good opportunity if he is drafted by the Warriors. They could provide him with an environment to prosper, along with patience and coaching. With Steve Kerr as the head coach and a good postseason run, the Warriors could offer both to the young Anthony Edwards. It could also be a good match for Edwards, given his athleticism and ability to change positions.

Apart from Anthony Edwards, Deni Avdija could also be a good option for the Warriors. According to some reports, he is their next option after Edwards. However, other teams are also considering Avdija as a viable option. While James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball are good options for most teams, the Warriors are reportedly uninterested in them. If they do select any one of them, it would be to trade down in the draft and take either for another team. Since the Warriors are the bottom of the table, they are more likely to end up with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The general consensus is that if the Warriors choose LaMelo Ball, his game will be similar to Steph Curry, just like D'Angelo Russell. It would be of little use, therefore, to select LaMelo Ball, only to have him clash with Curry. While James Wiseman is talented, the Warriors are unlikely to select a rim-runner who might not pass or defend when not around the rim.

The Warriors had a disastrous NBA 2019-20 run, landing them a spot at the bottom of the table. Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn Nets before the season began, while Klay Thompson was out due to his ACL injury. Steph Curry was still on the court. However, he was sidelined for most of the season after breaking his hand in October. Now, while the NBA lottery is supposed to take place in May, it could get postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which caused the NBA to suspend the current season indefinitely.

The NBA was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Owing to the limited number of tests, the Warriors were one of the few teams to not get tested for the virus unless a player was showing symptoms. However, Steph Curry was the first NBA player to get tested, though he was ultimately diagnosed with seasonal flu.

