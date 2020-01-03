LaMelo Ball Joins Nick Kyrgios In Monetarily Supporting Australia Bushfire Victims

Australian basketball star LaMelo Ball has vowed to donate one month of his National Basketball League (NBL) salary to the victims of Australia’s bushfire crisis. The probable No.1 NBA draft comes after tennis star Nick Krygios had pledged Tennis Australia to host an exhibition tournament for helping the victims. The crisis is only set to intensify this summer, making many of the top sportspersons in the country such as tennis player John Millman and cricketer Chris Lynn donate for the cause.

LaMelo Ball joins fight against Australia's bushfire crisis

LaMelo Ball expressed his sadness at Australia’s bushfire crisis and the Illawarra Hawks youngster has suggested that this is his way of helping the victims in the South Coast of Australia. LaMelo relocated to Illawarra to play with the Hawks as part of the NBL's Next Stars program and has performed very well. He is currently unavailable due to a foot injury sustained in December.

LaMelo Ball joins Nick Kyrgios, Samatha Stosur and Chris Lynn to help Australia Bushfire victims

LaMello Ball joined an increasing number of Australian and international sportspersons, who have pledged to support those affected by bushfires, including tennis stars Nick Kyrgios, Samantha Stosur and cricketer Chris Lynn. Tennis Australia had earlier said that plans were in place to support those impacted by the country's bushfires after Kyrgios' proposal for an exhibition match to raise funds ahead of this month's Australian Open 2020 gained swift backing.

For every ACE I serve over the Aussie summer I’ll donate $200 to the bushfire relief to help raise funds to the families, firefighters and animals who are affected by this disaster. Please join me in any way you can #ausfires #ClimateEmegency #AustralianFires — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) January 2, 2020

Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9MVwNg81GE — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) January 2, 2020

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley on Thursday morning said the public should "stay tuned" for the announcement of several initiatives, commencement at the maiden ATP Cup to be played in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth from Friday. Many top stars including World No.1 Rafael Nadal and World No.2 Novak Djokovic are set to feature in the newly-minted competition. Last year Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic played an exhibition match in Sydney in a Team Australia vs Team World Fast4 format. Australian ATP Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt said the Australian Open's status as one of the country's biggest events meant they had a platform to provide significant support. Tiley said that Tennis Australia would roll out support initiatives during the ATP Cup and the Australian Open.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

