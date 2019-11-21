LaMelo Ball Ups Sibling Rivalry, Thinks He Is Already Better Than Brother Lonzo Ball

LaMelo Ball already thinks that he is better than his older brother, New Orleans Pelicans’ guard Lonzo Ball. LaMelo’s NBA draft stock is increasing and certain NBA reports believe that LaMelo can be the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020. Lonzo was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ in 2017.

LaMelo Ball ball thinks he is better than Lonzo Ball

We spent two weeks with LaMelo Ball in Australia to find out who he really is:



◻️ Teammate: LaMelo thinks he’s better than Lonzo

◻️ Breaks down his relationship with LaVar

◻️ His manager says LaMelo has been treated “like he’s a prostitute”https://t.co/1hzLKZyFCp pic.twitter.com/ixkOfImaIP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2019

LaMelo Ball vs Didi Louzada 🔥🔥🔥



Don't miss one of the most-hyped @NBL matchups this season. LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/go21Nogi7J pic.twitter.com/QfF0FMPiLa — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 17, 2019

In a recent interview with an American sports website, LaMelo openly stated that he is better than his brother Lonzo. LaMelo also believes that he can also play as an NFL quarterback. However, that could not happen as he would have to wear cleats every day in his ninth grade. The then fashion-conscious teenager could not let go of his sneakers. In a 2017 high school, LaMelo scored 92 points, while scoring 41 points in Q4 alone. According to NBA reports, scouts believe that he will succeed at the top level. LaMelo is a streak shooter and can score back-to-back three-pointers. Recently, an NBA report even compared him to Luka Doncic while calling him a gifted passer. Lonzo is currently averaging at 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 41.5 % from the ground and a has 60% free throw rate.

