LaMelo Ball Ups Sibling Rivalry, Thinks He Is Already Better Than Brother Lonzo Ball

Basketball News

NBA news: In a recent interview, LaMelo Ball said he thinks he is already better than his brother and New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball.

LaMelo Ball already thinks that he is better than his older brother, New Orleans Pelicans’ guard Lonzo Ball. LaMelo’s NBA draft stock is increasing and certain NBA reports believe that LaMelo can be the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020. Lonzo was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ in 2017.

NBA 2019-20: LaMelo Ball ball thinks he is better than Lonzo Ball

In a recent interview with an American sports website, LaMelo openly stated that he is better than his brother Lonzo. LaMelo also believes that he can also play as an NFL quarterback. However, that could not happen as he would have to wear cleats every day in his ninth grade. The then fashion-conscious teenager could not let go of his sneakers. In a 2017 high school, LaMelo scored 92 points, while scoring 41 points in Q4 alone. According to NBA reports, scouts believe that he will succeed at the top level. LaMelo is a streak shooter and can score back-to-back three-pointers. Recently, an NBA report even compared him to Luka Doncic while calling him a gifted passer. Lonzo is currently averaging at 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 41.5 % from the ground and a has 60% free throw rate.

