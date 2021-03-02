Larry Johnson Slams Jeremy Lin After Ex-NBA Star Doesn't Name Abusers

Larry Johnson is never shy of controversy and the former Kansas City Chiefs running back is back in the news again. The former NFL star has created a furore on the internet with his unpopular opinions and nonsensical conspiracy theories. The 41-year-old has now hit out at NBA G League star Jeremy Lin, who recounted his experience of racism in the league.

Also Read: Joakim Noah 'Effectively Retiring' With Chicago Bulls After Stellar 13-year NBA Career

Jeremy Lin racism row: Larry Johnson slams NBA star for not naming culprits

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Jeremy Lin, the former NBA guard now playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League, spoke about the racism he believes the Asian American community continues to deal with and offered examples that he said he has experienced. The 32-year-old alleged that he was called "coronavirus" during a game, and the G League is investigating the claim. Lin however responded by saying that he’s “not naming or shaming anyone".

Also Read: James Harden Creates NBA History, Becomes First To Record 30-15-10 Score Without Turnovers

That did not sit well with Larry Johnson, who hit out at the Santa Cruz Warriors star on social media. The former Kansas City Chiefs running back wrote, “Bruh Shut It. Subliminally whine, but never call out which players actually called him ‘coronavirus'. He forgot the president’s executive order within months of being elected, protecting him from Virus Racism, and he didn’t even have to form an Asian Lives Matter to get it".

Also Read: Luka Doncic Rare Rookie Card Smashes All-time Records, Sells For Whopping $4.6 MILLION

Bruh Shut It. Subliminally whine, but never call out which players actually called him ‘coronavirus.’

He forgot the president’s executive order within months of being elected, protecting him from Virus Racism, and he didn’t even have to form an Asian Lives Matter to get it. https://t.co/9dwzBY5bDS — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 27, 2021

Lin said the current generation of Asian Americans "is tired of being told that we don't experience racism". The former Warriors star said, "We are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble. We are tired of Asian American kids growing up and being asked where they're really from, of having our eyes mocked, of being objectified as exotic or being told we're inherently unattractive. We are tired of the stereotypes in Hollywood affecting our psyche and limiting who we think we can be. We are tired of being invisible, of being mistaken for our colleague or told our struggles aren't as real".

Also Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Dumb As Hell' For Caustic LeBron James Comments, Says Baron Davis

Jeremy Lin NBA G league career

Jeremy Lin became the first American-born NBA player of Chinese or Taiwanese descent when he broke in with the Warriors during the 2010-11 season. He became best known for a hot scoring stretch — one that led to wins with the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season — that was described as "Linsanity." In total, the former Harvard star averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists in 480 games in the NBA from 2010 to 2019. He was signed by G league side Santa Cruz Warriors before the new season after a stint in China.

(Image Coutesy: nba.com, AP)