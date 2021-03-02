Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Dumb As Hell' For Caustic LeBron James Comments, Says Baron Davis

A few days ago, AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a dig at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his political comments. The comment came with some criticism from fans over the world, with many wondering why he had a problem with an NBA star expressing his political views in the USA. While some agreed with Ibrahimovic, some called him out. Retired NBA star Baron Davis was one of many to comment on the matter, referring to the 39-year-old athlete as 'dumb as hell'.

Also read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes dig at NBA star LeBron James, asks him to stay out of politics

Baron Davis on Ibrahimovic comments about King James

Zlatan stay yo ass out of LA. Galaxy suck anyway. And you dumb as hell. Take that stolen Zoohan look and give it back to Sandler.



Now let the King Speak!!!! @KingJames https://t.co/7ZKyvFyMtG — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) February 27, 2021

Davis tweeted about the situation, quoting a tweet about James talking about Ibrahimovic. "Zlatan stay yo a** out of LA," he wrote. "Galaxy suck anyway. And you dumb as hell. Take that stolen Zoohan look and give it back to Sandler. Now let the King Speak!!!!". The retired NBA guard received mixed replied, as people sided with both parties.

Also read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update: Milan star could miss Europa League clash vs Man United

Ibrahimovic on LeBron James comment

‘I don’t like when people, when they have some kind of status, and they do politics at the same time as what they are doing.’



Zlatan Ibrahimovic says LeBron James and other high profile athletes should simply stick to sports. 👀



(🎥: @dplus_sportSE) pic.twitter.com/zDHzKbWnJt — theScore (@theScore) February 26, 2021

While speaking to UEFA and Discovery+ Sweden, Ibrahimovic spoke about athletes in general, and how they should refrain from getting into political discussions. He went ahead and spoke about LeBron James and how an athlete should stay an athlete. "He’s phenomenal, but I don’t like when people with a ‘status’ speak about politics. Do what you’re good doing," he said.

Also read | Ronaldo Nazario greatest football player ever, not Cristiano Ronaldo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LeBron retaliates

LeBron responded after Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticized him for his activism.



“I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.” pic.twitter.com/VyKgBrYuiz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2021

"There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand this platform and how powerful my voice is," James said about the situation. "He can just ask Renee Montgomery if I would have shut up and just dribbled, just seeing that beautiful Black woman today be part of a group — she’s part of the ownership group with the Atlanta Dream". The Lakers star also called Ibrahimovic out on his hypocrisy, bringing up some comments on racism the latter made.

Also read | LeBron James hits back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic's jibe over getting involved in politics

(Image credits: Baron Davis, LeBron James and Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram)