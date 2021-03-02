James Harden Creates NBA History, Becomes First To Record 30-15-10 Score Without Turnovers

James Harden has been a force of nature since his controversial move to the Brooklyn Nets, and The Beard is showing no signs of sluggishness that was associated with him in his later days in Houston. Harden has seamlessly handled Brooklyn's burden on his shoulders, despite both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving missing games as the Nets close in on Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers. The Beard was again at the forefront on Monday night, as the Nets defeated the San Antonio Spurs in a thriller.

Also Read: Brooklyn Nets, James Harden Receive Funny 'Virtual Strip Club' Offer For All-Star Weekend

NBA live scores: James Harden zero turnovers, triple-double lead Nets to OT win

A depleted San Antonio Spurs did all they could to contain the visiting Brooklyn Nets, but they were no match for James Harden's heroics on Monday night. The Beard was at his absolute best, scoring 30 points, dishing out 15 assists and grabbing 14 rebounds in the overtime win over Spurs. The 31-year-old became the first player known to ever post a 30-15-10 line without committing a single turnover since turnovers were tracked since the 1977-78 season. This was also Harden's seventh triple-double since joining the Brooklyn Nets, the most in a season by a Nets player since Jason Kidd had 12 in 2007-08, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Rare Rookie Card Smashes All-time Records, Sells For Whopping $4.6 MILLION

James Harden is the first player to put up 30+ PTS, 15+ AST, 10+ REB with zero turnovers in a game!



*Since individual turnovers have been tracked (1977-78) pic.twitter.com/5Lqugr3eUk — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2021

Harden had committed six turnovers in the Nets' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday and had promised to be careful with his handling of the ball. On Monday night, the Beard kept his word and the ball to himself, breaking into NBA record books. Harden has been near unstoppable since his trade and while his scoring rate has gone down from the insane levels at Houston, the 2018 MVP has averaged an NBA-best 11.1 assists per game since joining the Nets to go along with 8.4 rebounds per contest. The Nets have won nine of their last 10 games with Harden leading the attack as Kevin Durant continues to be sidelined.

Also Read: Buddy Hield Beats Steph Curry To Become Fastest Player To Make 1000 Three-pointers

Nets vs Spurs score: Brooklyn seal OT win despite late Spurs surge

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Spurs 124-113 in overtime on Monday night, snapping a 17-game losing streak in San Antonio. Kyrie Irving added 27 points and Bruce Brown had 23 for Brooklyn as they competed well with Harden's triple-double. The Spurs closed the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to force overtime with 3-pointers by Lonnie Walker IV and Patty Mills and a driving layup by DeMar DeRozan. Dejounte Murray then tied the game at 108 to close regulation forcing overtime where the Nets regained their focus to return to winning ways.

Also Read: LeBron James Called 'Chinese Finger Puppet' In EPIC Insult From UFC Star Colby Covington

(Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nets Twitter)