Luka Doncic Rare Rookie Card Smashes All-time Records, Sells For Whopping $4.6 MILLION

Over the past few months, NBA memorabilia has been selling for millions. This includes NBA rookie cards for players like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Recently, a Luka Doncic card was sold for $4.6 million, making it NBA's highest-selling rookie card to date.

Also read | Luka Doncic overtakes Michael Jordan on NBA's all-time triple-double list after Bulls game

Doncic rookie card sold for a whopping $4.6 milliony

JUST IN: Collector Nick Fiorello has purchased this Luka Doncic 1/1 for $4.6 million. pic.twitter.com/BziiWTrdfC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2021

Currently playing his third NBA season (with the Dallas Mavericks), Luka Doncic is considered the next big thing in the NBA. Apparently, this has also had an effect on his merchandise. Doncic's card, sold for $4.6 million, has the NBA logoman from the Mavericks jersey Doncic wore, along with a blue ink signature. The card is one of a kind, which significantly contributes to the price.

The card, per reports, was originally from a 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Basketball trading cards box. It was revealed during one live pack break at the Layton Sports Card shop in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Reports state that it was initially sold to a collector Bolillo Lajan San. As per TMZ reports, he paid $400,000 for the card initially.

The rare Doncic rookie card was sold to Nick Fiorella (a high-end collector) on Sunday.

At $4.6M, that's a new record for the highest price that's ever been paid for a basketball card.



And it was pulled during a live break by @LaytonSports.



Check out the reaction: https://t.co/kbDoyZmreH pic.twitter.com/TlTnQhYbGr — Will Weinraub (@willweinraub) March 1, 2021

Also read | Mavericks owner Mark Cuban lashes out at popular reporter for calling Luka Doncic 'whiner'

What is the highest-selling rookie card?

The sale has now made it the most expensive NBA card. Additionally, it is also the second-highest purchase in sports trading card history. Before this, a 1952 Mickey Mantle card was sold for approximately $5.2 million. Before that, a 2009 Mike Trout rookie card went for $3.9 million.

Also read | NBA All Star Game 2021: Damian Lillard snubbed, upset fans question Luka Doncic's place

Kobe Bryant rookie card was sold for $500K

New record sale for Kobe Bryant rookie — $500,000 today, sold by @pwcc on @ebay. pic.twitter.com/55Qmn06fRS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2021

Early last month, a Kobe Bryant rookie card was sold for $500,000. The Topps Chrome card had a perfect 10 rating (mint condition). A previous Bryant Impeccable Victory card rookie card was sold for $129,999.99. Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James also had a card sell for a record $1.8 million last year in July. Giannis' card has also raked in around $1.1 million.

Also read | LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Paul George lead NBA MVP ladder during current season

(Image credits: Luka Doncic Instagram)