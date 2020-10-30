NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball Struggling In Interviews, Could Slip Down The Draft

LaMelo Ball has been a top prospect for this year's NBA Draft even before he declared for it. LaMelo played in the Australian NBL, where he was crowned the MVP while averaging 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. The young star also signed with Puma recently and was apparently in talks with the Warriors about the draft. However, recent reports suggest that he might be messing up his interviews even as the draft date nears.

LaMelo Ball's interviews could cause him to slip as the NBA Draft No 1 pick

LaMelo Ball is reportedly 'not performing well' in interviews, per @rick_bonnell



"LaMelo Ball is not performing very well at job interviews. I've heard that from multiple sources. He is not improving his perception via job interview."



(Via 102.5 FM WFNZ | h/t lonzowire) pic.twitter.com/4MTTvdze7K — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 29, 2020

Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer on Sports Radio WFNZ recently spoke about Ball's performance at interviews, stating that he might not be performing well. Bonnell added that the 19-year-old might not be picked first or second and could slip in the draft. Reports add that some teams later in the top ten are doing some research on him as they think he might not get picked earlier.

However, reports add that Ball might be doing it on purpose, so as to not get picked by a team like the Golden State Warriors. Apart from the Warriors, Ball has strongly been linked with the New York Knicks. As per ESPN, he also met the Minnesota Timberwolves this week. He will meet with the Warriors next week and most probably the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

Per reports, the Warriors have been wowed by Ball's game and might consider drafting him. However, many reports do not think he will go well with a roster that has Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Earlier this month, Ball had himself spoken about already talking with the Warriors and Knicks.

.@MeloD1P tells us a couple teams he has talked to so far......@jalenandjacoby pic.twitter.com/lLivvJglJj — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) October 15, 2020

NBA Draft news: When is NBA Draft 2020?

The NBA Draft is currently scheduled for November 18 and will be aired live on ESPN. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Draft will be held virtually. The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Golden State Warriors at No. 2, Charlotte Hornets at No. 3 and Chicago Bulls at No. 4. It remains to be seen whether Minnesota keep their No. 1 pick, with speculation rife that they could trade down considering the draft class is not being touted as a particularly strong one.

