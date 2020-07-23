NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Mavericks Vs Lakers, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

On July 22, the NBA began with the inter-squad scrimmages before the 2019-20 season resumes with the seeding games by the end of the month. Each NBA team will play three inter-squad scrimmages before competing in the eight seeding games. The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will face each other for their first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida at 3 PM EST (July 24 for Indian viewers, 12:30 AM IST).

NBA scrimmages live stream details: How to watch Mavericks vs Lakers live

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers scrimmage is one of the 16 games that will be telecast live by the league on NBA TV. US citizens can also watch the game on Spectrum and SportsNetLA. Fans can access NBA TV via the NBA official site or the NBA TV app, which can be downloaded on cell phones, tablets as well as gaming consoles. The game can also be streamed on Fubo.tv. The Mavericks site mavs.com will also live stream the game for their fans.

NBA scrimmages today: How to watch Mavericks vs Lakers?

‼️ONLY 24 HOURS UNTIL OUR FIRST SCRIMMAGE‼️



Mavs vs Lakers. 6PM CST. Don't miss the livestream on https://t.co/Hx6GWGLq1j!#MFFL | @oncor — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 22, 2020

NBA scrimmages today: NBA scrimmages live stream details

NBA TV is offering a live broadcast of the scrimmages for all seven days, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. Only the Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game, along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed.

Mavericks vs Lakers

The Mavericks and Lakers will face each other for the first time since the league was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mavericks star Luka Doncic was averaging a near triple-double with 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, while Lakers star LeBron James was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a career-high 10.6 assists per game. JR Smith will debut for the Lakers after last playing an NBA game in 2018, along with Dion Waiters, who they signed before the hiatus. Avery Bradley, who was a starter for the team, opted out of the season. The Mavericks will also be shorthanded while facing the No. 1 seeded Lakers in the Western Conference as centre Dwight Powell (Achilles tendon surgery), Jalen Brunson (shoulder surgery) and Courtney Lee (calf) along with Willie Cauley-Stein and guards Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Trey Burke will not be playing in the scrimmage.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

