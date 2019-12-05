Luka Doncic Creates NBA History By Scoring 600 PTS, 200 REB And 150 AST In 1st 20 Games

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic became the third player in NBA history to score 600 points, 200 rebounds and 150 assists in the first 20 games of a season. Russell Westbrook (NBA 2016-17) and Oscar Robertson (NBA 1961-62) are the other two players to hold the record. Both had averaged at 30-point triple-doubles during their seasons. Doncic also became the second player under the age of 21 to score at least 600 points in his first 20 games. LeBron James did so in the NBA 2005-06 season, and both Doncic and James both scored exactly 614 points.

Doncic is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists. He was also named the Western Conferences' player of the month and is the youngest player to do so. On Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), Doncic became the only player in NBA history to record 33 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists along with 5 three-pointers in only three quarters.

