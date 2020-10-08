LeBron James And His I Promise School Initiative Specially Recognised On Wheaties Boxes

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the latest athlete to appear on the Wheaties cereal box as a part of the brand's 'The Breakfast of Champions' marketing campaign. LeBron was recognised by Wheaties for his work outside the court for his work to help students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, through his I PROMISE school.

Wheaties unveiled the box on Wednesday with their "Champion is not who you are. It's what you do" tagline posted on social media. LeBron James features in the front of the box in a Lakers jersey, bracing himself for an emphatic slam. LeBron's appearance on the front is against the backdrop of a collage of images from his school.

Also Read | LeBron James' Inspirational Text Reason Behind Lakers' Strong Comeback In Game 4

The back of the box features more students and details the importance of the school to the 35-year-old. "The school is built on the premise that no one walks through life alone," the message on the box read. "Every day when the I PROMISE kids and families walk through the doors... they know the path they're on is the path of a champion."

"Just a kid from Akron” 🥣 Welcoming @KingJames to the Wheaties family along with support from the students and community from @IPromoiseSchool. 👑🧡 #ChampionOfChange @NBA pic.twitter.com/TS4aCGbxvf — Wheaties (@wheaties) October 7, 2020

LeBron James started the I PROMISE school back in 2018 to help at-risk kids in Akron, Ohio. Through his foundation, the Lakers superstar currently serves more than 1,500 students in and around the Akron-area.

Our kids?! LeBron?! The @wheaties box cover?! What an honor and inspiration it is for our scholars to see themselves on the iconic Wheaties box alongside their hero, leader, and true champion of change. @KingJames

#IPROMISE #WeChampionpic.twitter.com/h5qQjIOlpD — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) October 7, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James Bulldozes Tyler Herro En Route Powerful Dunk, NBA Fans Start Memefest

In his 17-year NBA career, this is the first time LeBron James has been featured on the Wheaties box. Started way back in 1934 as a promotional campaign, featuring on the cereal slowly evolved into being Wheaties' way of recognising the champions in sports each year. New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig was the first athlete to feature on the box in 1934.

Over the years, the likes of Michael Jordan, Walter Payton, Mary Lou Retton and Michael Phelps, have all been recognised by the cereal brand for their various accomplishment in sports and other areas. Tennis legend Serena Williams was recognised on the box in the previous edition.

Congratulations to Serena Williams on becoming the second black woman to cover a Wheaties box! pic.twitter.com/tmLPceyH6w — BallerAlert (@balleralert) June 25, 2019

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes' Mother Slams LeBron James For 'poor Display Of Leadership' During Game 3

2020 NBA Finals: Lakers vs Heat

Meanwhile, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 102-96 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, which meant that the franchise is just one win away from their 17th NBA championship title. After a frustrating loss to Heat in the previous game, LeBron and co. did well to bounce back in Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals. LeBron led his side from the front, scoring 28 points and added 12 rebounds and eight assists. Lakers will look to wrap the series up on Friday, October 9.

Also Read | Joe Biden Quotes New 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers In Pennsylvania Campaign Speech

(Image Credits: Wheaties Twitter)