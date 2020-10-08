LeBron James' Inspirational Text Reason Behind Lakers' Strong Comeback In Game 4

Los Angeles Lakers were in need of a strong performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals 2020 after losing the previous one to a resilient Miami Heat. LeBron James was heavily criticised after Lakers' 104-115 loss in Game 3, where the 35-year-old left the court with 10 seconds still left to play in the game. LeBron was slammed by experts and fan for his show of poor leadership on Sunday.

Come Tuesday, however, LeBron and the Lakers bounced back in a dominant fashion, notching up a 102-96 win over the Heat and extending their lead in the NBA Finals to 3-1. While LeBron was lauded for his performance in Game 4, it was actually a text message from the three-time NBA champion that inspired his side to rally together after a set back in Game 3.

Lakers vs Heat: LeBron's text inspires Lakers comeback

Speaking to reporters after Game 4, LeBron said, "When I woke up from my nap this morning after our team meeting, I just felt that. I felt that vibe. I felt that pressure. I felt like for me personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career. I just wanted to relay that message to my teammates, the type of zone I was in, the type of moment it was, and the kind of team we were playing against."

LeBron James on what made him send out a text message to his teammates today saying it was “a must win” game video courtesy of the @Lakers: pic.twitter.com/Ik9Yt6a2pd — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) October 7, 2020

Despite being 3-1 up in the series, LeBron remains aware of the threat Miami Heat possess as a team and that his team will need to have the same grit as the Heat to win the series. "I feel like if we’re going be a championship ballclub, if we want to really be a championship team, that we got to have that same grit and that same attitude. It was my mindset," he added.

LeBron's strike partner, Anthony Davis said of the text message they received before Game 4: "We see the message from our leader saying this is a must-win, and he just left it at that."

Markief Morris said after the game that LeBron's text helped everyone understand the importance of Game 4 in the team's quest for the first NBA title since 2010. Morris said if LeBron James, who has done everything in the NBA, thinks this is one of the biggest games he’s ever played, then the team will have to be ready to back him.

“Nobody can stop LeBron coming to the hole.”



Markieff Morris discusses @KingJames ability to lift the Lakers’ offense. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/BzADKrDYSj — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 7, 2020

LeBron backed up his text with another dominating performance on Tuesday. He dropped game-high points and added 12 rebounds and eight assists. After struggling with the Heat's defence in Game 3, Anthony Davis delivered a strong show in Game 4, posting 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Even Markief Morris played his part in Lakers' win, coming off the bench to score nine points in 30 minutes. LeBron and co. will look to wrap the NBA Finals series up on Friday when the two sides meet for Game 5.

