Patrick Mahomes' Mother Slams LeBron James For 'poor Display Of Leadership' During Game 3

LeBron James faced a fair share of criticism after he left the court with 10 seconds still left to play during the Game 3 loss to Miami Heat. The Lakers superstar was called out for his show of poor leadership during the unexpected loss, where Lakers were thoroughly outclassed by a resilient Heat side. The Heat won Game 3 of the NBA Finals, 115-104.

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was among the many fans who slammed LeBron James for his actions during Game 3. Randi Mahomes expressed her opinions via Instagram, sharing a picture from social media which claimed that fans had lost respect for LeBron James after Game 3. The post which Randi shared to her Instagram story even questioned LeBron's leadership skills and stated the three-time NBA champ should not be in the conversation for NBA's G.O.A.T anymore.

Patrick Mahomes' mother seemed to be in agreement with LeBron's social media critics -

I agree 100 percent. It’s sad for all the kids who look up to him. Smh pic.twitter.com/ds5npH1HhP — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) October 5, 2020

LeBron James walks away with 10 seconds still left to play during Game 3

LeBron James clearly appeared frustrated with his side's performance during Sunday's loss to Miami Heat. So much so, that before the final seconds expired off the clock, the 35-year-old had already left the court. This led to an awkward moment during the final seconds of the game with four Lakers stars on the court waiting for another member to finish the game.

LeBron walked off the court with 10 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/zTvwZhHDq5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2020

LeBron even struggled to explain why he left the court before the game was over. When asked during the postgame interview if he left the court out of frustration or because he thought the game was over, the 35-year-old answered "Both."

LeBron on if he walked off the court early because he thought the game was over or out of frustration “Both” pic.twitter.com/vH61O4rDCS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 5, 2020

The Lakers star was heavily criticised on social media for his apparent lack of leadership, which fans suggested highlighted LeBron's weak mentality.

That’s why I hate Lebron James. Walks off the court like a baby before the game is over. Take the loss and move on. — Joel Watson (@_Watson29) October 5, 2020

Can't stand LeBron James. Walks off the floor before the game is over because his crying wasn't getting him calls. #weak — David Riopelle (@RiopelleDavid) October 5, 2020

NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs Heat

Despite the criticism, LeBron managed to bounce back on Tuesday, leading the Lakers to a 102-96 win in Game 4. The former Cavaliers star scored a game-high 28 points and added 12 rebounds and nine assists. LeBron's form on Tuesday was crucial as the Lakers put themselves in a commanding position in the NBA Finals series against the Heat.

The franchise is just a win away from winning their first NBA title since 2010. Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be played on Friday, October 9 (Saturday, October 10 IST).

