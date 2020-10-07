LeBron James Bulldozes Tyler Herro En Route Powerful Dunk, NBA Fans Start Memefest

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is an absolute tank when it comes to marauding in the open court. Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro learnt it the hard way on Tuesday after his failed attempt to stop LeBron in his tracks ended up with him playing catch up with the floor.

LeBron James dunk leaves Tyler Herro on the floor

The Lakers were leading 13-12 in Q1 when LeBron James made a quick interception on a pass meant for Tyler Herro. With LeBron off on a fast break, Herro had little to no chance of stopping the 35-year-old from completing a simple basket. The 20-year-old still tried to get in the way of the Lakers star, only to get elbowed off his path onto the floor. LeBron James slammed another two points, extending the Lakers' lead to 15-12.

Where fast-break meets bully ball 👑💪 pic.twitter.com/DGCCkcCExK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 7, 2020

Also Read | Russell Westbrook Left Incredible $8000 Tip For Housekeepers While Leaving Orlando Bubble

The NBA seems to be churning out memes on quite a frequent basis. After Tyler Herro went viral for his 'mean face' during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, it was the turn of LeBron and Tyler to go viral with the latest meme. Fans were quick to react to the Q1 collision between the 250lbs LeBron James and 195lbs Tyler Herro. Here are some of the best reactions online:

herro said pic.twitter.com/7cQIsrS2RC — Skip Bayless Burner (@okcsucksass) October 7, 2020

Tyler Herro looked like this pic.twitter.com/OaVPXiqqN9 — Un1on🎃 (@Un1onIsTaken) October 7, 2020

Tyler Herro's failed flop on LeBron James dunk pic.twitter.com/GDvHdKIptw — FC Os Originais ♫ (@fcosoriginais) October 7, 2020

Also Read | Lakers Fans Sign Petition To Not Award Kyle Kuzma A Ring If LA Wins NBA Finals

Lakers vs Heat live score

Los Angeles Lakers took a 27-22 lead in Q1 before Miami Heat managed to cut back the deficit to just two points heading into half time. Thereafter, the Lakers dominated proceedings as LeBron and co. managed to keep a healthy lead over their rivals at all times, eventually winning the game, 102-96. The Lakers are now 3-1 up in the NBA Finals series, just one win away from winning their first championship since 2010.

LeBron James finished with a game-high 28 points. The three-time NBA champion added another 12 rebounds and eight assists. Anthony Davis scored 22 points and added nine rebounds and four assists. The likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green contributed with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

For Miami, Jimmy Butler led the scoring charts with 22 on the board. The 31-year-old added 10 rebounds and nine assists. Tyler Herro scored 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Duncan Robinson scored 17 points while a returning Bam Adebayo dropped 15 points on Tuesday.

Game of the series will be played on Friday, October 9.

Also Read | Billboards Slamming LeBron James On His China Silence Rejected By US Sign Company: Report

Also Read | Stewart Leads Seattle To 2nd WNBA Title In 3 Years

(Image Credits: NBA Official Website, LA Lakers Twitter)