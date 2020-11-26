LeBron James And Son Train Together, NBA Fans Shocked At Bronny's Growth

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny James were pictured having an intense workout which been doing the rounds on social media. However, it was not LeBron who was the apple of the eye, but his son Bronny who grabbed attention. Bronny recently finished his freshman year of high school at Sierra Canyon School and is considered a burgeoning prospect and looks all set to follow his father's path into the NBA.

LeBron James and Bronny workout together, fans shocked at the latter's growth

Bronny James has added a lot of muscle between his freshman and sophomore year of high school after a recent picture of him training with his father went viral on social media. By the looks of it, the 16-year-old seems to be working out intensely as he prepares for an NBA bow in the future.

As per 247Sports, Bronny James is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound combo guard in the 2023 NBA Draft class, but it appears that the numbers have significantly changed since they were last recorded. LeBron James' son is also listed as a five-star prospect and the No 19 overall player in the class.

thankful for these moments 👑 pic.twitter.com/Q0n6MbZsyM — graydient (@graydientLA) November 26, 2020

For young Bronny, there is no better inspiration than his father, LeBron James. The 35-year-old has maintained optimum fitness levels throughout his glittering career. James had a successful last season, helping the Lakers end their NBA drought, collecting 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 boards per game.

The Lakers star also was elected as the NBA Finals MVP, becoming the first to win a Finals MVP with three separate franchises, having won it previously with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. While that sort of legacy could be huge pressure on a kid, Bronny seems to have received a piece of his father's mentality and is clearly thriving on it.

How long was Bron in the bubble for? Looks like he missed a few birthdays 😂 — SP (@spislovely) November 26, 2020

Hes gonna be built like his Dad for sure. — FortyRixx (@Ethanrix23) November 26, 2020

These kids grow so fast.



The young man is almost as big as his Dad — Kofi (@DeeshotKofi) November 26, 2020

It is no secret that LeBron James hopes to play in the NBA someday with son Bronny according to his former teammate Danny Green. In an interview with Forbes, Green had revealed that LeBron retained the desire but it would depend on how his body copes up in the years to come.

Bronny is eligible for the NBA Draft in 2023, by which time his father will be 38, and despite his superhuman fitness levels, one can expect the body to take its toll. Nonetheless, one can never count the 35-year-old out and it wouldn't be a surprise if LeBron James and Bronny end up playing together in the NBA.

(Image Courtesy: Graydient Visuals Instagram)