NBA Free Agency: Bogdan Bogdanovic Set For Hawks Move As Kings Decline To Match $72m Offer

Bogdan Bogdanovic has dominated NBA free agency rumours since the Serbian famously decided to opt out of his contract, passing on the chance to sign for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Serbian swingman joined the Sacramento Kings in 2017 and quickly established himself as a sharpshooter in the Kings' ranks. The 28-year-old is currently in the middle of some controversy regarding whether tampering might have occurred in talks between Sacramento and Milwaukee about a sign-and-trade agreement before NBA free agency opened on Friday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks trade: Kings decline to match $72 million offer for Serbian swingman

According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings have declined to match Atlanta Hawks' $72 million contract offer for Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Kings had laboured over the decision for the past two days after the Hawks' lodged their offer, as Sacramento aimed to maintain roster flexibility under new general manager Monte McNair.

Keeping Bogdanovic would severely limit their options in terms of flexibility and the Kings thought it was best to restructure the team around its young core of De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield.

The Sacramento Kings have declined to match the Atlanta Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet for restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020

Sacramento also had a deeper, more talented backcourt than it formerly anticipated heading into free agency, having picked up Tyrese Haliburton as the No. 12 pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft. The Kings had 48 hours until midnight ET on Tuesday to make a decision to match Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic contract but eventually decided against it. The 28-year-old subsequently bid adieu to Sacramento and his teammates and thanked the fans for all their support, hailing them as one of the best fanbases in the NBA.

Kings front office labored over the decision, but kept coming back to new GM Monte McNair’s plan to maintain roster flexibility. Keeping Bogdanovic would’ve severely limited the organization’s ability to continue reshaping the team around its young core of Fox, Bagley and Hield. https://t.co/d4tuT8IRkD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020

The Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks trade works well for Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk despite overpaying on the 28-year-old's market value. The Serbian swingman joins Danilo Gallinari as centrepieces of the Hawks roster around young All-Star guard Trae Young.

Schlenk has been aggressive in using salary cap space to bring in established veterans to Atlanta, with the Hawks signing guards Rajon Rondo (two years, $15 million), Kris Dunn (one year, $5 million) and forward Solomon Hill (one year) along with Bogdanovic and Gallinari.

The Serbian swingman averaged 15.1 points per game while shooting 37.2 per cent from deep, chipping in 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season and adds much-needed experience to the young Atlanta Hawks roster. In Bogdanovic and Gallinari, the Hawks have two of the NBA’s top 10 in catch-and-shoot 3s per game last year which is likely to complement the playmaking abilities of Trae Young.

Rajon Rondo presents himself as a competent ball-handler in the potential absence of Young, while Kris Dunn adds much needed defensive stability.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)