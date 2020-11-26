Michael Jordan To Donate $2m Of 'The Last Dance' Proceeds To COVID Relief In Chicago

Months after the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into a panic, Chicago is experiencing a surge in cases this month. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced certain restrictions this week, limiting social gatherings to ten people, urging people to cancel their usual Thanksgiving plans. In response, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has decided to donate $2 million to COVID-19 relief in Chicago.

Michael Jordan donates $2 million for COVID-19 relief in Chicago, the Carolinas

As per reports, Jordan made the donation worth $2 million on the eve of Thanksgiving to Feeding America, helping them fight hunger in the nation. As per a statement made by Jordan, the money he donated was a part of the proceeds he earned from The Last Dance documentary.

"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks," Jordan said. He added that he is proud he can donate proceeds from his ten-part docu-series to Feeding America and its member food banks "in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America's hungry".

Earlier this year, Jordan's brand pledged a ten-year $100 million donation, which would benefit "ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education".

An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger!



Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020

Michael Jordan net worth

As per Forbes, Jordan's current net worth is around $2.1 billion. While the six-time NBA champion earned less than Scottie Pippen during his career, his various deals – especially with Air Jordan – earn him most of his fortune. Along with that, Jordan owns the NBA team Charlotte Hornets, multiple restaurants all over the world and his own golf course.

