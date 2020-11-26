NBA's Big Names Kendrick Perkins, Rex Chapman Spot African Basketball Talent On Twitter

Stephen Akase, a freshman from Africa, has reached out for help to allow him to fly out to the USA. As per his request, he is looking to "study and play for a school in America" and is looking for someone that can help him out. The young student-athlete asked everyone to retweet his video, in hopes that it would reach an NBA player or a high school coach. While many Twitter users offered to help, the teenager was also subjected to some hate, accusing him of chasing clout and taking advantage of people without working hard himself.

Hi my name is Stephen I’m a kid from Africa i play basketball and would love to study and play for a school in America please if there’s someone out there who can help me please do but if you can’t please help me retweet this till an nba player or highschool coach sees it pic.twitter.com/S5dARUnAH5 — Stephen Akase (@akase_stephen) November 24, 2020

NBA stars Kendrick Perkins, Rex Champman respond to Stephen from Africa's tweet

The Perkins Family will welcome you with open arms!!! https://t.co/8ia6aipR72 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 24, 2020

Imma do what I can to help bro!! https://t.co/Mdm6SQprq9 — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) November 24, 2020

Kendrick Perkins was one of the first basketball stars who saw and retweeted the video. "The Perkins Family will welcome you with open arms," Perkins wrote. Stephen replied to Perkins, stating how he's thankful for the reply and is keen on the opportunity. Shareef O'Neal also noticed the video, stating that he will be doing anything he can to help. "Thanks my brother," Stephen responded.

@KendrickPerkins yessir first i wanna thank you so much for this and with everything in me i would love to make it to the Perkins family So please I’m keen on this,let’s get this done💯🙏🏾 https://t.co/sAdL1e3TMv — Stephen Akase (@akase_stephen) November 24, 2020

Thanks my brother 🙏🏾 — Stephen Akase (@akase_stephen) November 25, 2020

Other's who replied to Stephen Akase

Love this. Let’s see if we can help https://t.co/y6G4SUybV8 — Ronnie 2K 2K21 (@Ronnie2K) November 26, 2020

Ay @chiney, start defrosting the goat meat. I’m gonna take this trip back to the motherland real quick. https://t.co/tV7WiyxLv9 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 25, 2020

Somebody get Stephen set up. https://t.co/zAO7fCZ2q5 — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) November 24, 2020

Basketball players from Africa

Over the years, numerous NBA players from Africa have made a name for themselves in the NBA. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, from Cameroon, couldn't even speak English when he was offered to move to the USA and play for Kansas State. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was born in Greece, had his parents migrate there from Nigeria.

Victor Oladipo (born to Nigerian parents), Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Evan Fournier, Emmanuel Mudiay, Ian Mahinmi and Bismack Biyombo are some other current NBA players from Africa. As per reports, a total of 58 African players have played in the NBA till now. A majority of the players (21), originate from Nigeria.

(Image credits: Stephen Akase Twitter)