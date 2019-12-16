LeBron James And Vince Carter Share Heartfelt Hug Post Lakers Vs Hawks Game: WATCH

LeBron James had a hectic weekend in which he first helped Lakers ease past Miami Heat and then flew to Columbus, Ohio, to watch son Bronny play a high school game. He thoroughly enjoyed the match and couldn't contain his happiness as a proud father when his son Bronny scored 15 points against James' alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Bronny James also returned with the MVP trophy and was playing for his high school – Sierra Canyon School. After attending his son's match, LeBron flew to Atlanta to join his team LA Lakers to face Atlanta Hawks. Despite the hectic schedule, LeBron James put on a show on the court scoring 32 points to lead the visiting Lakers to a 101-96 win over the Hawks to help his side extend their road winning streak to 14 games.

NBA: LeBron James and Vince Carter exchange hug post-Hawks vs Lakers game

Vince Carter has been entertaining the NBA fans for the past 21 years with his skills. The 42-year-old had earlier announced that the 2019-20 campaign will indeed be his final season as a player. LeBron James and Vince Carter faced off for possibly the final time, in which the LA Lakers emerged victorious. LeBron James came over to Vince Carter after the final buzzer sounded and exchanged a hug and some pleasantries with the veteran.

NBA: LeBron James and Vince Carter performance

LeBron James finished with game-highs of 32 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists, while Carter finished with 7 points and two assist to his name in 21 minutes of action. The Lakers and the Hawks are currently having a different way to their season so far. While Lakers are 24-3 (win-loss) record in the league while Atlanta dropped to 6-21 (win-loss) record.

