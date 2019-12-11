Vince Carter Becomes Fifth Player In NBA History To Play 1,500 Games

Atlanta Hawks veteran Vince Carter became the fifth NBA player to play 1,500 career games. Vince Carter completed this feat after the Hawks vs Heat game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Florida, USA. Vince Carter finished the game with 12 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Congrats to Vince on playing in his 1,500th career game! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cyxC1leRrl — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 11, 2019

The 42-year-old is currently playing his 22nd NBA season. Vince Carter is an eight-time NBA All-Star and began his career in 1998. He played with the Toronto Raptors from 1998-99 to NBA 2003-04. Vince Carter then played for the New Jersey Nets for five NBA seasons but did not win an NBA final. He then played with the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies. Carter played one season with the Sacramento Kings before signing with the Hawks last season. Many NBA reports claimed that Carter might retire as he was unable to find himself the correct team. However, Vince Carter signed with the Hawks.

Vince Carter put 'em in a blender 😳 pic.twitter.com/xYTF8Kx8Pp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2019

Vince Carter gets a huge ovation as he enters his final game in Miami and game No. 1,500 in his amazing career. pic.twitter.com/aDp8syztfM — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 11, 2019

Carter is an integral part of their bench, as well as a mentor for the young players. He scored his season-high 17 points against the Charlotte Hornets this week. In a recent interview with a sports channel, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra also complemented Carter by calling him 'first-class'. Robert Parish, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and John Stockton are the only players ahead of Carter on the career all-time list.

