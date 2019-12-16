The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

LeBron James Proudly Celebrates Son Bronny James' Dominating Win Against His Alma Mater

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: NBA star LeBron James could not keep calm as he cheered his son Bronny James won against his alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

LeBron James couldn't contain his happiness as a proud father when his son Bronny scored 15 points against James' alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Bronny James also returned with the MVP trophy and was playing for his high school – Sierra Canyon School. LeBron James was seen jumping up and down as his son scored points and Sierra Canyon School established a first-half lead against the St Vincent-St Mary High School. Bronny James made 7-of-10 shots from the field along with a game-winning lay-up.

Also read | LA Lakers edge past Atlanta Hawks 101-96; LeBron James tops player ratings with 32 points

LeBron James celebrates as Bronny James wins MVP award against his alma mater

Also read | LeBron James is 'happy as hell' to be a true Laker, calls everyone in the team an MVP

During a timeout, James ran halfway into court while shouting 'let's go'. James attended the game with his wife, daughter, in-laws, cousins and more family and friends. His wife, Savannah, joined him on court along with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter. James' former Vincent-St. Mary High School teammate Romeo Travis was also present. Travis was supporting his high school but called Bronny James 'young king' during the game. 

Also read | Lakers vs Heat highlights: LeBron James, Anthony Davis shatter Heat's home winning streak

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

LeBron James shared how he felt on Instagram. He described the feeling as surreal and was extremely proud of Bronny James. LeBron James thought it was a storybook night as Bronny James bagged the MVP award and scored the clutch point in front of his friends and family in their home state. James admitted that he was nervous for Bronny James, but his son was 'poised and controlled' as he played. 

Also read | LeBron James embraces former Heat teammate Chris Bosh ahead of Lakers vs Heat game

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES