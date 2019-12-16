LeBron James Proudly Celebrates Son Bronny James' Dominating Win Against His Alma Mater

LeBron James couldn't contain his happiness as a proud father when his son Bronny scored 15 points against James' alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Bronny James also returned with the MVP trophy and was playing for his high school – Sierra Canyon School. LeBron James was seen jumping up and down as his son scored points and Sierra Canyon School established a first-half lead against the St Vincent-St Mary High School. Bronny James made 7-of-10 shots from the field along with a game-winning lay-up.

LeBron James celebrates as Bronny James wins MVP award against his alma mater

What a moment for Bronny and LeBron 🙏



Bronny won game MVP in Sierra Canyon's win over his dad's alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary. pic.twitter.com/Lt20PyZwEt — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2019

During a timeout, James ran halfway into court while shouting 'let's go'. James attended the game with his wife, daughter, in-laws, cousins and more family and friends. His wife, Savannah, joined him on court along with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter. James' former Vincent-St. Mary High School teammate Romeo Travis was also present. Travis was supporting his high school but called Bronny James 'young king' during the game.

LeBron James shared how he felt on Instagram. He described the feeling as surreal and was extremely proud of Bronny James. LeBron James thought it was a storybook night as Bronny James bagged the MVP award and scored the clutch point in front of his friends and family in their home state. James admitted that he was nervous for Bronny James, but his son was 'poised and controlled' as he played.

