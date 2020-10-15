Bronny James Apparently Grounded For Smoking Blunt, Misses Warzone Stream With OBJ

Last Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James led his side to a 4-2 series win over Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. LeBron picked up his career fourth NBA Finals MVP award as the Lakers clinched their record-tying 17th NBA championship. While LeBron is busy etching his name in NBA history books, his eldest son Bronny James is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Bronny James smoking blunt video goes viral

Bronny James, who plays as a point guard for Sierra Canyon School in LA, was recently trending on social media after he accidental posted a video of him smoking blunt to his Instagram story. Bronny James was quick to realise his mistake and took the video down, However, not before it went viral on the internet. Thanks to his over 5 million followers on Instagram, the Bronny James smoking blunt video found its way to all platforms on social media, with fans even tagging LeBron James to some of the posts.

Bronny got caught in 4K 😭😭😭https://t.co/Wh9qd7LMsi — Rob // sad rockets/texans/astros fan (@Hou5ton4L) September 19, 2020

The incident took place last month when LeBron James was away from his family, still inside the Orlando bubble. It should come as no surprise that the 35-year-old knew about his son's blunder even when he was in the bubble. While he is yet to address Bronny James' act publicly, social media users are convinced that the 16-year-old basketball player has been grounded by his father.

This comes after Bronny James missed a streaming session with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. where the duo was supposed to play Call of Duty: Warzone other streamers. A fan posted a short clip from the Odell Beckham Jr twitch streaming session, highlight the absence of Bronny. The fan further raised questions over the whereabouts of the 16-year-old:

This inadvertently sparked a slew of memes and reactions on social media, most of them suggesting LeBron James has barred his son from using social media until he learns his mistake. Here are some of the best reactions on the internet:

Bruh LeBron has Bronny in the gulag LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/mnycUlVTO9 — Brian. (@JuiceWayne__) October 13, 2020

yall seen that video of Odell askin why bronny wasn't runnin on warzone this morning?? pic.twitter.com/P0kJRf0zXW — . (@JuCityZay) October 13, 2020

Bronny allegedly on punishment after he couldn’t play with ‘Warzone’ with Odell Beckham Jr🎮 pic.twitter.com/amEzW8BOZk — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) October 13, 2020

That Odell laugh at the end got it LMAOOO bronny going through life lessons right now https://t.co/EaFGJ7yHtg — ㅤㅤ (@YoooJay_) October 13, 2020

Aye Bronny is grounded ... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he was supposed to be on Live with Odell and he couldn’t make it 🤣🤣🤣 — “WOOF WOOF” OUT NOW 🐕 (@TN00Lights_) October 13, 2020

Bronny James is also an esports content creator. Last month, Bronny was announced as the latest high profile ambassador for popular North American esports organisation, FaZe Clan. Bronny joins the NBA stars like Ben Simmons, Josh Hart, Meyers Leonard and NFL's JuJu Smith-Schuster as ambassadors of FaZe. Unlike others on the list, who are also investors in the organisation, the 16-year-old is not contractually obligated to FaZe. Instead, it is a synergistic relationship between the organisation and the talent, explained Chelsey Northern, head of communications for FaZe Clan.

