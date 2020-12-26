Montana Yao Releases Diss Track For Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen; Calls Them A Sloppy Mess

Malik Beasley's divorce with Montana Yao has taken an ugly turn, especially since the NBA star has gone public about his relationship with Larsa Pippen. Beasley was called out for abandoning his family, while Pippen was labelled a homewrecker once again. Yao kept her side of the relationship clear, updating fans about details on Instagram. Recently, the IG model uploaded a diss track, which calls out both Pippen and Beasley.

Montana Yao diss track drags Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley?

As Beasley and Pippen have gone public, Yao is channeling her energy towards moving on from her ex. On December 23, Yao shared a video on Instagram, where she raps about her feelings, and getting rid of toxic people in her life. "Word therapy," she wrote. While no names were taken, fans are convinced she meant Beasley and Yao.

“Went and did me wrong and try to send a miss you text," she said during one verse, adding that it won't work on her anymore. She called it a "sloppy mess", letting everyone that she is thriving these days. Her tracks come some time after she opened up to her followers, announcing some time off to spend time with her child.

“This is wild y’all," Yao had written after Malik and Pippen had been spotted together. “I’m seeing it for the first time like y’all. Appreciate the love y’all, for real". Malik and Pippen had apparently been shopping together, not shying away from some PDA. Soon after, Yao apparentlyfiled for divorce, and was apparently asked to leave the house she and her son live in.

The 23-year-old model thanked her followers in an earlier post, admitting that she herself is confused by the events. She revealed that she and her son were asked to leave their family home, and the matter has not been discussed – publically or privately. Social media users remained furious over Beasley's actions, unable to understand why he will abandon his own child.

Pippen apprently flew to Minnesota to spend time with Beasley, and were photographed around the holidays. Both were photographed in front of a massive Christmas tree — apparently in the Mall of America at Bloomington, Minnesota. The couple smiled for the camera, as Beasley posed in a red track suit. Previously, Beasley was seen commenting on Pippen's Instagram photos, claiming that the The Real Housewives of Miami star made him happiest.

(Image credits: Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao Instagram)