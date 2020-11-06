Bronny James Returns To Social Media Only To Like Instagram Model Isabella's Photo

LeBron James son Bronny James has been away from social media for some time. While he has been on some live streams, he has stayed away from conducting his own lives or interacting with his many followers on Instagram or even Twitch. Speculations hinted at Bronny being grounded and reprimanded for smoking a blunt on Instagram, which is a result of extended absence.

Are Bronny James and Instagram model Isabella dating?

Just so y’all know Bronny ain’t dead pic.twitter.com/vyNtMUyA0V — Steez DiNucci (@New_Steezy) November 4, 2020

This week, a Twitter user tweeted a screenshot, which showed James liking the photo of Instagram model Isabella. Bronny has previously been linked with TikTok star Peyton, with whom he appeared in a video. Fans reacted to the screenshot, some saying that they should let the kid live, who is just a teenager in Los Angeles.

Some users commented on LeBron James not being able to control his son anymore, while another questioned why many athletes try to date Instagram models. One fan explained that the user who posted the screenshot missed out on a lot, as the 16-year-old has been playing online with Adin and Soulja Boy on Twitch.

Fans react to Isabella Instagram photo liked by Bronny James on Instagram?

He be following @DwyaneWade kid foot step Salute king — Billy Costigan (@fuentes_woody) November 5, 2020

I’m a fan! He’s a teenager boy living in LA he’s gonna have fun — Steez DiNucci (@New_Steezy) November 6, 2020

It's all good at the end of the DAY ITS JUST YOU AN GOD! — Nathaniel Coleman (@SMOOTHLYSMILE7) November 5, 2020

why do athletes like to date trash instagram models and not actually nice girls did bronny not learn from his dad — kenn.junior (@KennethQJR) November 5, 2020

Ill agree with you the moment bronny walk into a school and shoot it up. Until then he doing normal 15 year old high testosterone boys do.bron will have to pop him in his chest every now and then. Yall do too much on these celebrities children. Children are children — Catcher Freeman (@Jsmiffandwesson) November 5, 2020

Why was Bonny away from social media?

In September, Bronny went viral for smoking a blunt on his IG story. Though the video was quickly taken down, it had already been shared online. Rumours about Bronny being grounded surfaced after the young NBA star missed a live streaming session with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The two were supposed to stream Call of Duty: Warzone together, but Bronny was absent, which caused fans to speculate his IG video might be the reason. When his video was shared, people had already been speculating James' reaction. James was at the NBA bubble in Orlando when the video was shared.

