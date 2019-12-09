LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving Lace Up Kobe Bryant's Decade-long Nike Kobe 4

The Nike Kobe 4 was released in 2009, exactly 10 years ago. Today, 10 years after its first release, the Nike Kobe 4 is still one of the most popular pair of kicks sported in the NBA. Kobe Bryant recently made headlines when he was pictured in attendance at the Staples Center for the Lakers’ 150-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis among a host of NBA stars sporting Nike Kobe 4

During that game, Lakers star acquisition Anthony Davis was pictured wearing the Kobe Bryant-badged pair of kicks. But Anthony Davis isn’t the only NBA star sporting the Kobe 4. The likes of Nets star Kyrie Irving, Lakers star LeBron James and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo have also sported the Kobe Bryant's Nike pair this season. Interestingly, according to a report by ESPN, a startling 67% of the players in the NBA have chosen Nike as their preferred brand of footwear this season. To add to this, Lonzo Ball, the player that went the other way in the Anthony Davis trade was also seen lacing up with the Kobe 4. Lonzo Ball was quoted as saying that Lakers legend Kobe Bryant makes the best basketball shoe, with the Kobe 4 sitting at the top of the list of basketball shoes.

.@AntDavis23 in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE against Washington pic.twitter.com/FGAjPO0LCL — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) November 30, 2019

Mavs star Luka Doncic follows LeBron James, Anthony Davis' lead

The Nike Kobe 4’s were rereleased in February earlier this year during the All-Star Weekend. In what will prove to be a major boost for Nike, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has also been seen sporting the Nike Kobe 4. Doncic has worn Under Armour and Jordan Brand in some of the games this season. However, the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year is now a sneaker free agent. Considering that he has been frequently spotted sporting the Nike Kobe 4 pair alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Nike could very well look to sign up the Dallas Mavericks star, especially considering that his name has been popping up in every MVP conversation of late.

