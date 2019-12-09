Timberwolves Vs Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis' Season-high 50 Points Seals Lakers Win

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis continued from where he had left off as he single-handedly dominated the match against Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. The Timberwolves had no answer to his onslaught as the Lakers breezed past the away side 142-125 at the Staples Center. This is the Lakers' 14th win in 15 games.

Also Read: LeBron James Is The 'fakest' Guy In The NBA, Says Actor Michael Rapaport

NBA: Anthony Davis performance against Timberwolves

Davis was on target right from the start, scoring 17 points in the first quarter and adding another 10 in the second to give the Lakers a 7-point lead. He finished the night shooting 50 points with seven rebounds and six assists. He also joined LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers players with 50-point games this decade.

Also Read: LeBron James Swings On The Rim Hilariously To Remove The Ball Stuck On Top Of Basket

LeBron James chipped in with 32 points and 13 assists of his own and Alex Caruso added 16 points coming off the bench. For the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins led the line with 19 points each. Josh Okogie finished with 18 points, while Robert Covington added 16.

Also Read: NBA: How Were Anthony Davis, LeBron James And Others Welcomed By Former Fans?

NBA: Timberwolves vs Lakers highlights

The Lakers extended the lead with a 14-2 run in the middle of the third quarter to quickly race to a 103-84 lead after a 3-pointer by Caruso with 4:14 left in the third. But the Timberwolves cut the gap with a 19-7 run to take the scoreline to 110-103 heading into the fourth. Karl Anthony Towns scored 13 points in the third quarter.

Also Read: LeBron James Backs Anthony Davis For DPOTY With A Motivational Post On Twitter

In the end, the lead was too much to overcome for the Timberwolves as they went down by a 17-point margin. Overall, the Lakers outshot Minnesota 58.5 % to 51.8% from the field. The Lakers committed just 10 turnovers compared to 15 from the Timberwolves. The Lakers also out-rebounded the Timberwolves 41-33. They will now begin their five-game trip through the East and will play in Orlando on Wednesday.