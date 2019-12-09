LeBron James Destroys Timberwolves Center Gorgui Dieng With Stunning Poster Dunk

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James knows a thing or two about coming up with highlight moment. At the age of 34, James is in the 17th season of NBA and he added yet another moment to his highlight package with a vicious dunk over Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng.

LeBron James poster slam against Gorgui Dieng

With the Lakers up 42-35 on the Timberwolves early in the Q2, the 15-time NBA All-Star out crossed over Dieng and drove into the lane towards the basket. He completed the play with a massive one-handed dunk which completely sent Lakers bench crazy. James, who played only 28 minutes in the game due to foul trouble finished with 32 points which included 13 assists and four rebounds.

LeBron James 30-feet three-pointer

Bron out here hitting shots from the 110! 🛣



(📺: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/meUiILQ7Vd — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 9, 2019

Apart from the one-handed dunk, James brought the crowd to their feet with an insane shout from outside the arc. Players from both the teams hustled for the ball inside the arc, before James retrieved a loose ball that was turned over by the Timberwolves player. He pulled up and hit a three-pointer from 30-feet which was indeed jaw-dropping.

Timberwolves vs Lakers

Lakers star Anthony Davis dropped 50 points against Minnesota Timberwolves who had no answer to his onslaught as Lakers breezed past their opponents 142-125. Overall, Lakers outshot Minnesota 58.5% to 51.8% from the field. The Lakers committed just 10 turnovers compared to 15 from the Timberwolves. The Lakers also outrebounded the Timberwolves 41-33. For Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins led the line with 19 points each. Josh Okogie finished with 18 points, and Robert Covington added 16.

