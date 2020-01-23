LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Joint Net Worth, Salary And Lakers Win-loss Record

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probably two of the most accomplished players in the NBA at the moment. The duo are currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Their recent overtime victory in Dallas was one of the instant classics which saw the Mavericks’ young stars of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis jousting against LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are starting to look more and more like the most formidable duo in NBA right now. LeBron James’ defensive skills combined with that of Anthony Davis’s ability to protect the rim, change shots and cover copious amounts of ground had coach Frank Vogel call it the league’s best defense.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis net worth

While LeBron James has already made a big name for himself in the sport and ranks amongst the richest players in NBA, Anthony Davis is on his way to becoming a bigger star and his performances in recent games have been evident of that. The duo currently has a combined net worth that stands at an estimated $510 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Interestingly, $480 million of the reported figure belongs to LeBron James, which does not come as a surprise.

LeBron James is also often compared by many to Michael Jordan for the title of the greatest basketball player of all time. He has had many accomplishments in the sport which includes three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player Awards, three NBA Finals MVP Awards and two Olympic gold medals.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis salaries

LeBron James is currently signed on a 4-year deal which is worth a reported $153,312,846. This includes a yearly average salary of around $38,328,212. He is set to earn a base salary of $37,436,858 in 2019-20. Anthony Davis, on the other hand, is signed a 5-year deal worth $127,171,313, This includes an annual average salary of $25,434,263. Davis will earn a base salary of $27,093,019 in 2019-20, as confirmed by Spotrac.

