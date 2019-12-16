LeBron James Apologises To His Mother After Realising He Is A Loud Parent Himself

LeBron James admitted to apologising to his mother for being a loud parent. The Los Angeles Lakers' star player could not keep his calm as his son Bronny James scored the game-winning layup and won the MVP award on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST). Bronny was playing for his high school Sierra Canyon against James' alma mater – St. Vincent-St. Mary in their home state. Bronny James finished the game with 15 points. In a courtside interview during the game, James admitted that he will now need to apologise to his mother.

Bronny plays against his dad's high school and hits the go-ahead clutch bucket w/ his parents courtside.



Can’t script it any better. 👑



(via @WhosNextHS)pic.twitter.com/1PM2a4CTME — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 15, 2019

James realised that he will need to apologise to his mother after realizing that he is also a loud parent. While speaking to the interviewers, James admitted that his mother used to be one of the loudest people in the stands while he was playing AUU. He added that his mother went 'crazy' at his opponents, the referees and also at his own coach and teammates. Back then, James used to tell his mother to calm down and lower her volume as he used to be embarrassed. James apologised to his mother formally on TV, though he has previously apologised personally. James is also not ashamed of his own antics on the court, and thinks it is all about supporting his children. James also said that his children are his source of extra motivation and he will need it throughout the season.

