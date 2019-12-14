LeBron James Is 'happy As Hell' To Be A True Laker, Calls Everyone In The Team An MVP

When LeBron James signed with the LA Lakers, many were not sure if he would fit in with the Lakers. In a recent interview, James revealed that he is now a true Laker. He is sure he is a Laker as he feels it and he is extremely happy to be one. James stated that it was the approach adopted by him and teammate Anthony Davis that was leading to their success.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James now feels like a Laker and is happy about it

This pass from LeBron to AD 😮

AD & LeBron were clutch in the 4th quarter to give the Heat their first home loss of the year 💪

James also spoke about all the Lakers' players being MVPs. He said that everyone had their own unique role in the team and they were all MVPs in their own respective roles. James does not think one can ask for anything more.

NBA 2019-20 has been one of the best seasons for the LA Lakers. Currently, the Lakers are leading the Western Conference with the best NBA record (23-3) that they share with Milwaukee Bucks. They recently snapped Miami Heat's winning home streak on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) by defeating them in a 113-110 encounter. This was Lakers' sixth straight win. Anthony Davis is leading the Lakers' points table with an average of 27.4 points and 9.2 rebounds. LeBron James closely follows him with an average of 25.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and a career-high 10.8 assists. Both Davis and James are in contention for the NBA 2019-20 MVP award. The Lakers will play the Atlanta Hawks next on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Philips Arena.

