LeBron James, Anthony Davis Get On NBA 2K, Fans Begin Following Them Comically

Having settled down in the NBA bubble at Disney World, LA Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined Quinn Cook for a session of the popular basketball video game NBA 2K20 on Sunday night. However, the NBA 2K20 servers began to crash as a large number of fans began following the superstars in the game. The NBA fans were surprised with LeBron James playing the online game and asked about the LeBron James NBA 2K username.

LeBron, AD and Quinn Cook got on 2K tonight and everyone started following them 😂



(via @QCook323) pic.twitter.com/wdo39tMpoJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020

NBA bubble: Fans follow LeBron James, Anthony Davis on NBA 2K20, servers crash

Lakers point guard Quinn Cook revealed that the first thing he packed for heading into the NBA bubble was 'Video Games'. The 27-year-old NBA champion also revealed that his teammates Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee and Kyle Kuzma also enjoy online gaming. However, the NBA 2K fans were astonished to see LeBron James joining Quinn on the online gaming platform. The Lakers trio of LeBron, Davis and Quinn were followed around everywhere by other players in the game and it was a sight to behold leaving fans in splits.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook played against other random players of the NBA 2K universe. However, given the massive fan-following around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it was no surprise that the game server was struggling to accommodate all the players online. It was reported that most of the NBA 2K fans had come online just to see the Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and hopefully stand a chance at competing against them. Quinn took to social media to reveal that the arrival of his two teammates led to the crashing of the NBA 2K servers.

NBA bubble: LeBron James NBA 2k username

Although it was normal to see Quinn Cook playing the online video game NBA 2K, the same can't be said about LeBron James. With the entire Lakers roster in the Orlando NBA bubble, one can imagine it wouldn't have taken long for Quinn Cook to convince LeBron James and Anthony Davis to join him in the online game. The LeBron James NBA 2K username was captured as 'Strive4Gr8ness23'. The Lakers face the LA Clippers on July 30th for their first game upon the resumption of the NBA.

Image Credits - AP