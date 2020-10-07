Russell Westbrook Left Incredible $8000 Tip For Housekeepers While Leaving Orlando Bubble

Russell Westbrook's time inside the NBA bubble may have ended in heartbreak, but the Houston Rockets guard made sure he acknowledged the fine work of the housekeepers at the Grand Floridian hotel at Disney before his exit. According to reports in the United States, the 31-year-old left a generous tip for the housekeepers who took care of him and the team during their two-month stay at the Orlando hotel.

Russell Westbrook tip for housekeepers in NBA bubble

While speaking to journalist Taylor Rooks, Russell Westbrook confirmed he left a generous tip along with a thank you letter for the housekeepers in the bubble. Westbrook was appreciative of the hard work put in by all housekeepers to ensure a safe and sound stay for all NBA players.

Spoke to Russ Westbrook. Confirmed he left a generous tip & thank you letter to housekeepers in the bubble. He didnt disclose the amount



"They took great care of us. Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing" — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 6, 2020

While the former OKC Thunder star did not disclose the amount he left as a tip before leaving the bubble, reports indicate Westbrook left an $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeeping staff. Furthermore, reports state Russell Westbrook also left his room in an immaculate condition. In addition to Westbrook, NBA players and coaches have reportedly been extremely kind to all Disney staff members and have shown their appreciation for the housekeeping staff thought various tips and other kinds of gestures.

"Only Russell Westbrook would be able to truly confirm this, and I doubt he will, but I'm told that he left an $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeepers when the Houston Rockets left the NBA bubble. Moreover, I'm told, he left the room virtually spotless," Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend tweeted on Tuesday.

Houston Rockets stayed inside the NBA bubble from July 9 to September 13. The Rockets advanced to the NBA playoffs as the fourth seed side in the Western Conference with a 44-28 record. They beat OKC Thunder 4-3 in Playoffs Round 1 before exiting the tournament during the Western Conference semi-finals against Los Angeles Lakers. Despite winning Game 1 of the series, the Rockets dropped back-to-back games to the Lakers, on route to a 1-4 defeat.

Russell Westbrook, who joined the Rockets at the start of the 2019-20 season, averaged 17.9 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists during the 2020 NBA playoffs. He finished his debut season in Houston with 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

(Image Credits: Russell Westbrook Instagram)