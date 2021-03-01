LeBron James Called 'Chinese Finger Puppet' In EPIC Insult From UFC Star Colby Covington

For the past few years, LeBron James has been vocal about various political issues in the USA. While many people view it as his way of using his platform, the NBA icon has received his fair share of criticism. While the NBA-China controversy is usually under scrutiny, James has often been called a hypocrite for only speaking up about what he wants to.

Colby Covington calls out LeBron James China hypocrisy

When are you gonna speak up about Hong Kong @KingJames? Oh that’s right, you can’t. You’re a Chinese finger puppet! You make millions playing a kids game & talk about “social justice” but have no problem paying Chinese women in sweatshops pennies to make your products. Slimeball. https://t.co/nPhD5OQEOC — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) February 27, 2021

A few days ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a dig at James, calling him out for speaking up on political matters. James had reacted to the same, talking about how he will always speak for his people, equality, voter suppression and more. "There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand this platform and how powerful my voice is," James added.

As people debated over the same, UFC's Colby Covington replied to James' video. He demanded to know when James would speak about Hong Kong and called him a 'Chinese finger puppet'. "You make millions playing a kids game & talk about “social justice” but have no problem paying Chinese women in sweatshops pennies to make your products." Covington wrote on Twitter, also referring to James as a 'slimeball'.

Fans reacted to the comment, some defending while some agreeing. To many, James has been a hypocrite. However, others believe the 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star is doing what he can to help those he can.

Fans react to LeBron and Covington

Colby and Zlatan would make some tag team. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) February 27, 2021

Does that mean you'll speak up about Trump getting 5 people killed storming the capitol last month — Mike Richards (educated)(smart)(patient)(empath) (@Vascillia) February 27, 2021

He’s also not crying about social justice issues & demanding equality for all — Michael Angelo (@JPORTRAIT) February 27, 2021

How is he spot on? — Benjamin (@InspiredByNip) February 27, 2021

You will say anything to stay relevant. Lebron will never know who you are. — John Gutz “Idiot whisperer” (@ProfessorGutz) February 27, 2021

Last year, Joshua Wong, a 23-year-old student activist from Hong Kong, had also spoken on James. Wong, protesting since around 2014, noted that James chose to remain silent when the 2019 mass protests in Hong Kong were held. He referred to James as a 'hypocrite, who only speaks up in the USA and nowhere else.'

Defending democracy is vital, but @KingJames only talks loud in the US. On China, not only is he silent, he actively shuts others up. He called @dmorey "misinformed" and "not really educated" for supporting #HongKong. All he cares about is money, not human rights. Hypocritical. https://t.co/vxVMWIjsjY — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) June 11, 2020

(Image credits: LeBron James, Colby Covington Instagram)