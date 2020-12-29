Colby Covington Slams Jorge Masvidal: “If He Was Such A BMF, He Wouldn't Be Running"

Colby Covington recently claimed that the only man who is preventing his grudge fight with Jorge Masvidal from happening is the BMF champion himself. The former best friends and training partners have been in talks for a showdown since Colby Covington defeated former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC Fight Night 178. The bad blood between the two has been building for more than a year now, especially after Covington left the American Top Team (ATT) gym in Florida after altercations with owner Dan Lambert.

Colby Covington talks about Jorge Masvidal fight

During the recent episode of his ‘Bad Guy Inc.’ podcast, UFC legend Chael Sonnen called Colby Covington, asking him about the possible fight with Masvidal. “I hope it’s happening. Last I heard from Dana and the UFC, they said they were going to make it happen,” said Covington. The Chaos added that he’s asking for the bout since day one, and even agreed to fight Masvidal this year, but the BMF champion is yet to comment on the fight.

Colby Covington then accused 'the Gamebred' of dodging the fight, claiming that Masvidal is “scared”. Because of this, Covington believes that Jorge Masvidal won’t be a threat to him in the octagon and it would be the “easiest paycheque" of his life.

“If this guy, ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal, was such a ‘BMF’, such a bad [expletive], he wouldn’t be running. He wouldn’t be dodging fights, so the only reason this is getting held up is because of Masvidal,” added The Chaos.

By defeating Tyron Woodley in September, Colby Covington became the No. 1 ranked welterweight in the promotion, next to champion Kamaru Usman. Covington is currently on a dominant run, having lost just one of his last nine bouts. His last loss came from the hands of Usman at UFC 245, which is also hailed as one of the greatest fights in UFC welterweight history. Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, is also riding on a loss to Usman, having given up a decision to the champ in a short-notice fight in July 2020.

Image Source: Colby Covington/ Instagram, UFC/ YouTube