Mia Khalifa LASHES OUT At Zlatan In Support Of LeBron James, Asks Him To Not Sell TVs

Social media personality Mia Khalifa has slammed AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic over his recent comments on NBA icon LeBron James. In an interview this week, Zlatan hinted that LeBron was making a mistake by involving himself in the political world and suggested that the four-time NBA champion should rather focus on his sports career. However, former adult film star Mia Khalifa has mocked the Swedish footballer for his comments and claimed that Zlatan should rather stick to selling TVs.

Mia Khalifa slams Zlatan over comments on LeBron James

On Friday, West Ham United supporter Mia Khalifa took to Twitter and hammered Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his comments on LeBron James. The 28-year-old posted a screenshot of the Milan star's Instagram account which showcased the four-time Serie A champion advertising TVs. Her post was in response to Ibrahimovic's comments as the 39-year-old highlighted the fact that sportspeople like LeBron should quit sticking their noses into politics.

Please stick to sports, not selling us tv’s. Can you even build a tv? Then you can’t use your status to sell tv’s. https://t.co/AfoNDWBR6r pic.twitter.com/9N7BwxXKBz — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 26, 2021

"Please stick to sports, not selling us TVs. Can you even build a TV? Then you can't use your status to sell TVs," she wrote. Khalifa highlighted the images in which Zlatan appeared to be marketing Samsung televisions. Her post received plenty of praise from fans on social media. One wrote, "I'm a Milan fan, but I cannot stand this. Thanks for underlining this and showing it to the world." A second added, "The king just got de-throned by our queen". Another wrote, "Thanks for bringing that arrogant merchant back to earth."

What did Zlatan say to LeBron James? AC Milan forward aims dig at NBA legend

While speaking to Discovery+ in Sweden, Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired shots at LeBron James when he said, "I like him (James) a lot. He’s phenomenal, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing." Zlatan then added that LeBron was making a 'mistake' by getting involved in politics. "This is the first mistake famous people do when they become famous: for me it is better to avoid certain topics and do what you’re good at doing, otherwise you risk doing something wrongly,” he added.

LeBron responded after Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticized him for his activism.



“I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.” pic.twitter.com/VyKgBrYuiz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2021

LeBron responds to Zlatan's dig, brands AC Milan star a hypocrite

Zlatan's comments didn't appear to go down well with LeBron James, who responded to the footballer on Friday night after the Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers. While speaking to reporters, the 17-time NBA All-Star said, "At the end of the day, I would never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about inequality, social injustice, racism, systematic voter suppression, things that go on in our community because I was part of my community at one point and seeing things that are going on. I know what's going on still because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice."

LeBron also highlighted Ibrahimovic's hypocrisy as he explained, "It's funny he (Zlatan) said that, because I believe in 2018 he was the same guy who said when he was back in Sweden, he was talking about the same things because his last name wasn't a certain last name, he felt like there was racism going on when he was out on the pitch."

