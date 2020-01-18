Barack Obama Wishes Wife Michelle On Her 56th Birthday With A Sweet Post

Former President of the United States of America Barack Obama has taken to Twitter to wish his wife Mischelle Obama on her birthday with a sweet message. He posted four black and white pictures of himself with his wife calling her his star as she turned 56 on January 17.

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

The former president's post of Twitter has garnered about 1.6 million likes and 244k retweets. Obama also posted the same post on Instagram which has garnered over 4 million likes.

READ | NJ Passes Laws To Preserve ‘Obamacare’ Amid Court Fight

Michelle Obama's work

Even though she's no longer the First Lady, Michelle Obama still has quite a following. She was named most admired woman two years in a row — this year gaining 10% of the vote, far higher than anyone else on the list. Her memoir Becoming which is a deeply personal account of her has sold more than 10 million copies, making it the best-selling memoir in history. She has also begun a new career as a producer with her husband.

READ | Donald Trump Calls Soleimani 'King Of Roadside Bombs', Slams Obama For Staying Mute

Post his tenure as the President of the US, the Obamas are involved in the private sector running their own production company, Higher Grounds Productions, which has created a slate of content for Netflix. One of their projects, a documentary called American Factory, has already scored an Academy Award nomination and the film was announced on Monday as one of the five Oscar nominees for Best Documentary Feature. The former president took to Twitter to congratulate the filmmakers for their film.

Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 13, 2020

Michelle Obama is a graduate from Princeton University and Harward Law School and has been an attorney before her stint as the first lady.

READ | Missile Fired At Us Funded By Previous Regime: Trump Hits Out At Obama Over Iran's Attack

READ | Republican Congressman Shares Fake Obama Photo Replacing Manmohan Singh With Iran Prez