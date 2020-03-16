Barack Obama Commends Kevin Love, Steph Curry And Others Who Helped NBA Workers

Last week, the NBA suspended their ongoing 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, former US President Barack Obama took to Twitter and praised several NBA players who are donating after the NBA was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Obama mentioned Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin and Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry.

A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake, Steph and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time. A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other. https://t.co/cv1RZi9GGL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2020

Each of the players on the list has donated money to cover the salaries of people who work at the arenas at an hourly basis and are hence out of a job. Both Kevin Love and Giannis donated $100,000 for the workers in their home arenas. Zion Williamson announced on Instagram that he will pay the workers, who worked at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, for the next month.

Steph Curry, along with coaches and other Warriors players, will contribute $1 million for all the employees at Chase Center in San Francisco. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had also revealed a program which will ensure part-time workers their salary during the NBA hiatus. Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive, donated $500,000 to the cause.

Though NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated the NBA suspension could last for at least a month, a June return is the best-case scenario for the NBA. Even then, the games might be held without an audience. As of now, Jazz's Donovan Mithcell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Woods are the other two NBA players with coronavirus.

