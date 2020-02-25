The Debate
Paul Pogba Reflects On 'Black Mamba' Mentailty Ahead Of Kobe Bryant Memorial

Football News

Paul Pogba came forward to speak out on Bryant's legacy in LA. He admired the basketball legend for his determination and grit. Read more on Bryant's memorial.

Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has come forward to post a 'Kobe Bryant tribute'. Bryant, who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash last month, was honoured by football stars all around the globe. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, all took to social media to pay homage to the basketball legend. The Kobe Bryant Memorial took place on Monday night (Tuesday IST) at the Staples Center. Paul Pogba once again came forward to speak out on Bryant's legacy in Los Angeles and admired the basketball legend for his determination and grit. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Memorial highlights: NBA World Comes Together For Kobe Bryant Tribute

Kobe Bryant tribute: Paul Pogba speaks ahead of the memorial

Also Read | Shaquille O’Neal Draws Laughter: Kobe Bryant Memorial Highlights, Talks About 'Mamba Mentality'

Ahead of the Kobe Bryant memorial, Paul Pogba was quoted by ESPN where the Frenchman admired Kobe Bryant for his impact in the NBA. The Lakers legend was widely known for his 'Mamba mentality' - which highlighted his perseverance and attitude towards success. Pogba, who has struggled with injuries this season, addressed this mentality. He stated that Bryant's unrelenting attitude influenced him and several other sportsmen to achieve success. 

Also Read | Paul Pogba Would Stay At Man United If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves: Report

Kobe Bryant tribute

Thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Center to remember the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna (Gigi) and the seven other victims of the tragic crash. The sold-out memorial dedicated to Bryant's legacy in LA saw a speech from Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant while performances from Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera were also seen. Lakers even announced that proceeds from ticket sales would be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Brother Takes A Dig At Man United, Says Paul Pogba Wants To Leave To Win Titles

