Paul Pogba Reflects On 'Black Mamba' Mentailty Ahead Of Kobe Bryant Memorial

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has come forward to post a 'Kobe Bryant tribute'. Bryant, who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash last month, was honoured by football stars all around the globe. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, all took to social media to pay homage to the basketball legend. The Kobe Bryant Memorial took place on Monday night (Tuesday IST) at the Staples Center. Paul Pogba once again came forward to speak out on Bryant's legacy in Los Angeles and admired the basketball legend for his determination and grit.

Heroes come and go

Legends are for ever ❤

R.i.P. Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all the victims my prayers to the families #blackmambaforever https://t.co/JSoN1g9yea — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 26, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Memorial highlights: NBA World Comes Together For Kobe Bryant Tribute

Kobe Bryant tribute: Paul Pogba speaks ahead of the memorial

Pogba: "It [Kobe Bryant's passing] showed that you could leave this world at any time. It can happen to any one of us, whether you are a superstar or working in the market. It is a reminder to everyone to enjoy life as much as possible." #mulive [espn] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 24, 2020

Pogba on Kobe Bryant's passing: "It was a shock for me, for the world, for everyone. For all the athletes and non-athletes, seeing what happened to a legend like him, a father, a human being, it gave everyone a knock on the head." #mulive [espn] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 24, 2020

Also Read | Shaquille O’Neal Draws Laughter: Kobe Bryant Memorial Highlights, Talks About 'Mamba Mentality'

Ahead of the Kobe Bryant memorial, Paul Pogba was quoted by ESPN where the Frenchman admired Kobe Bryant for his impact in the NBA. The Lakers legend was widely known for his 'Mamba mentality' - which highlighted his perseverance and attitude towards success. Pogba, who has struggled with injuries this season, addressed this mentality. He stated that Bryant's unrelenting attitude influenced him and several other sportsmen to achieve success.

Paul Pogba pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on the day of his memorial service 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/xoqOyageHl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 24, 2020

Also Read | Paul Pogba Would Stay At Man United If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves: Report

Kobe Bryant tribute

Thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Center to remember the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna (Gigi) and the seven other victims of the tragic crash. The sold-out memorial dedicated to Bryant's legacy in LA saw a speech from Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant while performances from Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera were also seen. Lakers even announced that proceeds from ticket sales would be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Brother Takes A Dig At Man United, Says Paul Pogba Wants To Leave To Win Titles